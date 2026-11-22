Maureen Remigio shares the intense and rapid experience of her husband Nikko being released by the Kansas City Chiefs and claimed by the Houston Texans within a 24-hour window, including the last-minute scramble to relocate.

While life in the NFL may seem glamorous, one NFL WAG is giving fans a peek at the chaos it can also entail in a post on social media.

Maureen Remigio, a former Philippine track and field star and the wife of NFL wide receiver and return specialist Nikko Remigio, shared the blow-by-blow of what it was like to learn that her husband had been cut by the Chiefs earlier this month. Nikko Remigio had been Kansas City’s starting punt returner for three years before the decision was made to cut him in order to make room for the newly acquired Josh Downs,Maureen began spilling the tea — while drinking Chinese herbal tea in her video — about how Nikko had first became aware of the move when he received a text “out of the blue” from the Chiefs.

Also read NFL has a big divide between the top teams and the worst teams

“We just got a text that he needs to come in, bring his iPad and that’s it,” she explained in her social media post. “Really just want to make you guys understand how quick everything happens.

” With Nikko on waivers, he was free to be picked up by any NFL team that wanted to put a claim in on him, and Maureen explained the torture that goes into the 24-hour period when a player could be picked up by another team. Houston Texans wide receiver Nikko Remigio returns a kick against Cleveland Browns wide receiver Malachi Corley on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, in Cleveland.

Advertisement

“Within those 24 hours, you don’t know where you’re going,” she said. “You don’t know who’s going to get you, if you’re going to get claimed or not, and what your options are. “So you can just imagine the waiting game, the sitting around, the walking around the house, the uncertainty that just happened in a snap of a finger. “Almost close to the 24th hour was when we found out that the Texans claimed Nikko.

”But the chaos wasn’t over just yet for the Remigios. The Texans booked Nikko’s flight out of Kansas City for a little more than two hours after he found out he was headed to Houston, meaning a mad scramble to get things together and get to the airport. Maureen described just throwing clothes into his suitcase and rushing him to the airport, and “just like that, he’s in Houston.

” Nikko made his debut for the Texans in their loss to the Browns in Week 10, averaging 28.5 yards on kickoff returns and 14.5 yards on punt returns.

“This is just the side of professional football that not a lot of people understand,” she explained. “Like you can have a job yesterday and the next day you might not have a job. Not all athletes’ contracts are guaranteed and Nikko, being an undrafted free agent, he has always had to fight for his spot on the roster, and now I’m just excited to be with him. ”