NFL trade deadline live updates: Insider predicts ‘monster move’ on the horizon

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET. Plenty of big names like Jonathan Taylor, Brian Thomas Jr. and Budda Baker are rumored to potentially be on the move. Who will stay and who will g…

Plenty of big names like Jonathan Taylor, Brian Thomas Jr. and Budda Baker are rumored to potentially be on the move. Who will stay and who will go?

Follow The Post’s live updates for the latest NFL rumors, trades and news from what could be an action-packed deadline. New York is aware of the request, but has no plans to trade him according to Ian Rapoport. Teams have called NYJ interested in McDonald, yet the Jets have not engaged in trade talks. And they have no plans to.

Also read One Move the Chargers Can’t Afford to Get Wrong at the NFL Trade Deadline

McDonald has played sparingly this season and is extremely frustrated with his usage. The former first-rounder wants more opportunities and the team is aware. Jacksonville has acquired former Pro-Bowl safety Jessie Bates from the Falcons for a 2027 second-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick, ESPN reports. Trade: Falcons are sending former Pro Bowl safety Jessie Bates to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a 2027 2nd-round pick and a 2028 5th-round pick, sources tell ESPN.

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The 2-7 Eagles should be obvious deadline sellers here with intriguing names like Zack Baun, Riq Woolen and other potential trade chips on the block. James Palmer shared that he's hearing a 'monster move' is coming prior to the deadline and could be coming from the Giants or Jaguars. He also noted specific names like Brian Thomas Jr., George Pickens or Derrick Brown as potential trade chips.