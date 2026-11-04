NFL Trade Deadline Grading: Jets and Seahawks Win Big

An authoritative analysis of last year's NFL trade deadline moves, grading teams like the New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts, and Seattle Seahawks on their roster decisions.

The New York Jets emerged as the definitive winners of last season's NFL trade deadline after swapping star cornerback Sauce Gardner for significant draft capital. This strategic pivot has provided the franchise with substantial assets to reshape their roster for future success. The move contrasts sharply with the struggles faced by the acquiring team, highlighting the risks inherent in high-stakes deadline deals.

Jets Secure Top Draft Assets

The New York Jets executed a pivotal transaction by trading cornerbacks Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts. In return, New York received two first-round picks and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell. This deal fundamentally altered the draft trajectory for both franchises involved in the exchange.

Also read Chargers Veteran Speaks Out About Growing Trade Speculation Following Sunday's Loss

One year later, the Jets stand as the clear victors in this specific matchup. The Indianapolis Colts initiated the acquisition following a strong seven-two start in the twentytwentyfive season, hoping Gardner would propel them further. However, quarterback Daniel Jones suffered a season-ending torn Achilles, derailing their playoff hopes. Gardner appeared in only four of eight games during that span.

The Colts defense currently ranks thirtieth in points allowed per game at twentyseven point eight. Their defensive efficiency per play sits at twentythird place with an EPA of zero point zero two. These statistics underscore the limited impact Gardner had on the team's overall performance during his brief tenure.

New York utilized the first pick from the package to select tight end Kenyon Sadiq. Through the first eight weeks of the current season, Sadiq has caught seventeen passes for one hundred eighty-six yards. The Jets retain a second first-round pick, which currently projects as the fourth selection in the twentytwentyseven draft order.

Advertisement

Raiders Gain Defensive Depth

The Las Vegas Raiders traded receiver Jakobi Meyers to the Jacksonville Jaguars for fourth and sixth-round picks. This move allowed Las Vegas to address secondary needs while Jacksonville sought offensive stability. The transaction reflects differing priorities between the two franchises at the deadline.

Meyers recorded sixty-four catches for seven hundred ninety-two yards and five touchdowns in Jacksonville. His presence helped quarterback Trevor Lawrence elevate his play significantly. Head coach Dennis Allen noted that the passing game transformed immediately upon Meyers arrival.

Las Vegas used the fourth-round pick in a trade with the Houston Texans to acquire safety Treydan Stukes and guard Trey Zuhn. They also traded the sixth-round selection to obtain cornerback Taron Johnson. These additions aim to bolster a young pass defense ranking twentyeighth in EPA per pass allowed.

While keeping Meyers might have offered continuity, he sought a departure before becoming a free agent. The Raiders secured tangible assets during a challenging year, prioritizing roster construction over short-term retention.

Seahawks Reach Super Bowl

The Seattle Seahawks acquired receiver Rashid Shaheed from the New Orleans Saints for fourth and fifth-round picks. This acquisition proved instrumental in their championship run. Shaheed delivered critical plays when it mattered most.

Advertisement

Shaheed scored a punt return touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in week sixteen. This score secured the NFC West title and home-field advantage. He later returned a kick for a touchdown in the divisional round victory over the San Francisco forty-niners.

The Saints used those picks to select guard Jeremiah Wright and safety Lorenzo Styles Jr. While the Saints have struggled with rushing offense and defensive consistency, losing Shaheed was not their primary issue. Styles has primarily contributed on special teams, while Wright made one start at guard.

Jets Face Mixed Results

The New York Jets traded defensive tackle Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys for Mazi Smith, a twentytwenty-six second-round pick, and a twentytwenty-seven first-round pick. This complex deal involved additional asset movement with the Detroit Lions.

Williams earned a four-year extension after playing well in twentytwenty-five. However, his effectiveness declined in twentytwenty-six. The Cowboys now rank last in the NFL in rushing yards allowed at one hundred fifty-two point eight per game.

The Jets traded back from their second-round pick with the Lions. They used the extra capital to draft corner D'Angelo Ponds and quarterback Cade Klubnik in the fourth round. The upcoming first-round pick is projected as number ten in the twentytwenty-seven draft.

This grade remains incomplete pending the utilization of remaining assets. The Cowboys continue to struggle against the run despite the acquisition. The Jets hold significant leverage for future roster improvements with their retained draft positions.