NFL Trade Deadline Grades: Colts, Jets and Cowboys One Year Later

A year after the NFL trade deadline, the Colts, Jets and Cowboys deals look very different. Here is how each trade's results and draft pick costs now stack up.

One year after the NFL trade deadline, the results of several blockbuster deals are finally clear. This column re-grades the trades involving the Indianapolis Colts, the New York Jets and the Dallas Cowboys, combining a full year of on-field production with the expected effects of each deal going forward. The original grades weighed player quality, draft pick compensation, contract details and each team's time horizon. These updated grades reflect how the trades actually played out over the past 12 months, along with what the columnist still expects from them. With the 2025 trade deadline set for Nov. 10 this year, the review closes out the previous season's deals before the next round begins.

The Colts trade drew the most immediate criticism when it was made. At that time, ESPN's FPI gave Indianapolis an 11% chance to win the Super Bowl, which gave the columnist some sympathy for a team in a difficult position. The columnist wrote then that the move was probably the best chance the Colts would have for the next few years. That view still holds up, but it does not offset the core problem: the deal was an ill-advised and reckless overpay. Every transaction needs a price limit, and the columnist argues that Indianapolis went well beyond what was reasonable.

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How the Colts Trade Unraveled After the Deadline

The Colts trade was a clear failure, and the results since the deal have made it look worse. Jones was injured in his third game with the Colts, a setback that cost him all but one game for the rest of the season. One week later, Gardner also became part of the story as Indianapolis struggled to build around the trade. After winning seven of its first nine games, the team won only one more game after the trade for Gardner, dropping from 7-2 to 8-9 and missing the playoffs entirely.

The on-field numbers for the players involved have been disappointing. Jones ranks 29th out of 30 qualifying quarterbacks in QBR this season. Gardner has allowed 1.1 yards per coverage snap, which is average for an outside cornerback, and he has allowed plus-8.5 EPA on targets, which is worse than average. The columnist acknowledges that some of Gardner's struggles may not reflect his true level of play, but the overall return has not justified the cost.

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The draft capital cost may be the most damaging part of the deal. The Colts no longer own a first-round pick in 2027, which arrives just as the franchise begins a rebuild. The situation is especially painful because Indianapolis would hold the No. 4 overall pick if the season ended today, and that selection could move even higher. In the columnist's view, giving up that future asset while already facing a steep rebuild is the central reason the Colts grade so poorly.

Why the Jets Trade Is Considered a Home Run

The Jets trade is widely viewed as one of the best moves of the deadline, and it has produced strong value for New York. The columnist highlights Mitchell as an important part of the return, and argues that he should not be overlooked. Without Mitchell, the deal would still have earned an A for the Jets, but his contributions push it further. Mitchell had long shown an ability to get open, yet that skill had not previously translated into serious production.

This season, that appears to be changing. Although Mitchell missed time during the season, he has posted an extraordinary 2.6 yards per route run whenever he has been on the field. That performance suggests the Jets received a starting-caliber wide receiver as part of the trade, making the overall return even more valuable than the initial grade suggested.

The Jets' broader plan also depends on the Quinnen Williams trade, which the columnist considers part of the same strategy. Together, the two deals gave New York the draft capital needed to assemble a talented young core and to pursue a top quarterback in the 2027 draft. The columnist says it has been a long and painful stretch for the Jets, but their willingness to trade their best players at last year's deadline has positioned the franchise for future success.

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Cowboys Paid a Steep Price for Quinnen Williams

The Cowboys acquired Quinnen Williams at a cost the columnist considers far too high, especially given Dallas' place in the standings at the time. Before the trade, ESPN's FPI gave the Cowboys a 7% chance to reach the playoffs. The columnist was surprised by the decision then and remains critical of it now, arguing that Williams could play well in 2025 without changing the outcome because of the hole Dallas had already dug.

That prediction largely proved accurate. From Week 11 onward, Williams ranked second in pass rush win rate and ninth in run stop win rate among defensive tackles. Those rankings are excellent, but they were not enough to lift Dallas into the playoffs, as the Cowboys finished the season 7-9-1. This season, Williams remains among the top 10 interior defenders in run stop win rate, while his pass rush win rate has dropped to an average level. He does have five sacks so far. The Dallas defense, however, still ranks 31st in EPA allowed per play, which keeps the team's overall position weak.

The columnist also notes that the Cowboys surrendered their two 2027 first-round picks in the deal, their own and the Packers' pick. That added cost increased the downside for Dallas and the upside for the Jets. The columnist's conclusion is that Williams is a great player, but the Cowboys gave up far too much to acquire him.

The Jets Emerged as the Deadline's Biggest Winners

The Jets are the biggest winners of last year's trade deadline, according to the columnist's full review. The team was not going to contend in 2025, and it used its trades to gain a substantial amount of surplus value through draft capital. That capital is helping the franchise build a group of talented young players who could define its future. The columnist's verdict is that the Jets' deals were a home run then and remain one now, setting the team up for success in 2027 and beyond.