Fantasy Football Week 10: Corey Kiner, Tank Dell, and 6 Waiver Wire Adds After NFL Trade Deadline

Analyze how the NFL trade deadline impacts Week 10 fantasy football rosters. Discover waiver wire recommendations for players like Seth McGowan and Caleb Douglas.

The conclusion of the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday fundamentally alters the fantasy football landscape for Week 10, creating immediate opportunities for managers to secure high-value waiver wire additions. Injuries have simultaneously opened doors for specific players to become fantasy-relevant, forcing managers to adapt quickly to new starting lineups and FAAB strategies. The fallout from potential moves and recent injuries is already dictating roster adjustments, requiring managers to evaluate how player roles might change depending on finalized deals.

New England Patriots running back Corey Kiner has emerged as a critical asset following a knee injury to starter Rhamondre Stevenson that will sideline him for multiple weeks. Kiner is now the clear featured back option and has quietly posted the ninth-most yards per attempt among running backs with twenty-five-plus attempts this season. He also boasts the seventeenth-most yards after contact per attempt and has more runs of ten-plus yards than Saquon Barkley, Ashton Jeanty, and TreVeyon Henderson. Managers should bid five to seven percent of their FAAB budget to secure Kiner regardless of whether the Patriots make an external trade.

Also read Final Titans NFL Trade Deadline Big Board: 1 Must-Trade and 4 Outside Possibilities

The Indianapolis Colts face a pivotal moment regarding Jonathan Taylor, whose team status remains uncertain until Tuesday afternoon. If Taylor is traded elsewhere, rookie Seth McGowan becomes the clear featured back for the Indianapolis Colts. McGowan has been splitting work with Taylor recently and scored a season-high eleven point two fantasy points in Week 9 while finding the end zone for the first time. Managers who roster Taylor should bid five to seven percent of their budget, or up to ten percent, to secure McGowan as insurance in case the trade materializes.

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell delivered a dominant performance, torching the Los Angeles Chargers for twenty point five fantasy points in Week 9. Dell played the third-most snaps among the team wideouts and saw more field time than Marvin Harrison Jr. and Kayshon Boutte. Given the injuries he has dealt with in recent years, his availability and production are significant for the Houston Texans. Fantasy managers should prioritize Dell over Xavier Hutchinson due to his consistent upside and snap count advantage.

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Washington Commanders rookie wide receiver Antonio Williams has seen his role trend upward despite producing only five point five fantasy points in Week 9. In Sunday loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the rookie led the Commanders in snaps and routes run. With Terry McLaurin out for the year and the Commanders holding a two-five-one record, Williams should continue getting plenty of opportunities. Managers should bid five to seven percent of their budget to secure Williams as the Washington Commanders navigate their offensive strategy without their top receiver.

Miami Dolphins rookie Caleb Douglas posted thirteen point zero fantasy points in Week 9 after a favorable matchup against the Detroit Lions. Entering Week 10, Douglas ranks as the wide receiver number twenty-eight in fantasy points per game at twelve point one. Among wide receivers with twenty-five-plus targets in two thousand twenty-six, Douglas has the fourteenth-most yards per reception and the sixteenth-most yards per route run. His metrics indicate that he is becoming a consistent target for the Miami Dolphins passing game, warranting a five to seven percent FAAB bid.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant returned after a four-game absence in Week 9, logging a season-high fifteen point six fantasy points against the Carolina Panthers. While the Denver Broncos are on a Week 10 bye, Bryant is worth stashing if you have room on your roster. Jaylen Waddle continues to handle an inconsistent role amid injuries, and Courtland Sutton is recording the ninth-fewest yards per route run among wide receivers with twenty-five-plus targets. Managers should bid three to five percent of their budget to stash Bryant for his breakout potential.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jordan Watkins is a speculative add who caught all four of his targets for eighty-six yards and a score in Week 9. He notched eighteen point six fantasy points as a result of increased usage when Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel were sidelined. If either Evans or Samuel remains out in Week 10 against the Dallas Cowboys, Watkins is worth a speculative add with a bid of one to three percent of the budget. The 49ers are potentially an injury away from asking managers to catch passes from Brock Purdy through Watkins.

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Carolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller tallied a season-high twenty-three point zero fantasy points in Week 9 and has scored double-digit fantasy points in four games this season. While Waller fits the description of a boom-or-bust tight end, there are much worse options out there at the position. Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker remain the primary targets in Carolina offense, but Waller brings touchdown upside and a valuable role in the red zone. Managers should bid three to five percent of their budget to secure Waller for his high ceiling.

Waiver wire management remains critical as leagues navigate FAAB systems where teams typically award one hundred or one thousand dollars for the season. It can be tough to gauge how much people will bid on certain free agents, so it is crucial not to spend your FAAB recklessly. By focusing on players with rising roles and strong statistical trends, fantasy managers can maximize their points. Evaluating stats like yards per route run and snap counts provides a clearer picture of player value than looking at single-game point totals alone.