NFL Trade Deadline Deals That Reshaped Super Bowl Contenders

How mid-season NFL trades for Jimmy Garoppolo, Roquan Smith, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Khalil Mack shaped Super Bowl contenders and franchise futures.

NFL trade deadline deals can reshape a team's Super Bowl hopes in a matter of weeks. A ranking of the most impactful in-season trades in league history highlights several moves made by the San Francisco 49ers, the Baltimore Ravens, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Oakland Raiders. Most of the strongest deals on that list have occurred since the turn of the century.

Why NFL Trade Deadline Deals Carry Outsized Weight

Historically, only a few NFL trades have delivered the impact a team hoped for, and even fewer have aged well. The league's short regular season makes the stakes higher, because players need time to learn a new team's schemes before they can contribute.

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A salary cap adds another constraint, which is one reason NFL in-season trading has been less frequent than in some other major sports. The activity has grown significantly only in the last decade, with more teams making mid-season deals since 2016.

Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers Playoff Turnaround

The San Francisco 49ers acquired Jimmy Garoppolo from the New England Patriots in 2017, a move that rebuilt the team's quarterback position. The trade ranks ninth on the list of the most impactful deadline deals.

Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers head coach, arrived before the 2017 season with plans to overhaul the team's offensive scheme. Starter Colin Kaepernick was not an apparent fit for that system, so the 49ers allowed him to leave in free agency and pursued a new starting quarterback.

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The trade cost San Francisco its 2018 second-round pick. Garoppolo made his debut for the 49ers in Week 12 after starter C.J. Beathard suffered a lower-body injury, and he became the starter the following week.

Garoppolo helped the 49ers win five straight games to close the 2017 season after the team started the year 1-10. The 49ers made the playoffs in three of his six seasons, including a Super Bowl appearance in 2019, the franchise's first since 2012.

Garoppolo holds the fourth-best win percentage, .691, by a San Francisco quarterback in franchise history. He trails Steve Young, Joe Montana and current starter Brock Purdy on that list.

Roquan Smith and the Ravens All-Pro Production

The Baltimore Ravens acquired linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears in 2022, giving up 2023 second- and fifth-round picks. The trade came after Smith and the Bears could not agree on a contract extension ahead of his fifth season.

Smith, a 2018 first-round pick, led the Bears in tackles in each of his four full seasons with the team. He earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2020 and 2021 after finishing in the top six in combined tackles both years.

After requesting a trade in August 2022, Smith said he did not feel properly valued by the Bears front office that took over in January 2022. He finished that season with a career-high 169 tackles across two teams, 4.5 sacks, 11 tackles for a loss and six passes defended.

That production earned Smith first-team All-Pro honors for the first time. He repeated as a first-team All-Pro in 2023 with 158 tackles, including 21 in a single game, plus 1.5 sacks, five tackles for a loss, eight passes defended and a forced fumble.

Smith earned a third straight first-team All-Pro nod in 2024 with 154 tackles, 1.5 sacks, four tackles for a loss, four passes defended and a forced fumble. He was not named an All-Pro in 2025, but he was selected to the Pro Bowl for the fourth time in his career.

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Minkah Fitzpatrick and the Steelers Secondary

The Pittsburgh Steelers acquired safety Minkah Fitzpatrick from the Miami Dolphins in September 2019, ahead of that season's trade deadline. The deal was ranked seventh on the list of the most impactful trades.

Fitzpatrick, a 2018 first-round pick, had recorded 12 tackles across two games for Miami before the Dolphins and Steelers finalized the trade. He had expressed that the Miami coaching staff was not using his skill set correctly.

Pittsburgh sent its 2020 first- and fifth-round picks and a 2021 sixth-round pick to Miami. In return, the Steelers received Fitzpatrick along with Miami's 2020 fourth-round and 2021 seventh-round picks.

Fitzpatrick made his Steelers debut in Week 3 and became one of the league's best safeties by the end of the 2019 season. He was a first-team All-Pro safety in 2019 and again in 2020, and he earned a third such nod in four years with first-team honors in 2022.

In 2022, Fitzpatrick tallied six interceptions, which tied for the league lead. He has been selected to the Pro Bowl in 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023 and 2024. The Steelers traded him back to Miami before the 2025 season.

Khalil Mack Trade Shaped the Raiders Rebuild

Before the 2018 season, the Oakland Raiders traded edge rusher Khalil Mack and two draft picks to the Chicago Bears. Oakland received four picks in return, including two first-round selections.

Jon Gruden, who took over as Raiders head coach in 2018, quickly made several moves that exchanged productive veterans for draft picks. After a 1-5 start to the 2018 season, Gruden denied rumors that he was seeking trade partners for receiver Amari Cooper.