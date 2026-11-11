NFL Trade Breakdown: Why Bills’ Move for Amani Hooker Makes Perfect Sense

Buffalo traded away a second-round pick to acquire the veteran safety

Nov 1, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Former Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker reacts after intercepting a pass during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectBut just how impactful can he be? If recent years show, he can make a major difference in the Bills' secondary. Nov 1, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Former Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker intercepts a pass in the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectthus far this season.

Also read Why Brandon Beane, Bills Should Not Trade for Defensive Help at NFL Deadline

That is boosted by a coverage grade of 75.2. But he also has an outstanding 83.9 run defense grade, the highest of his career. Other advance metrics also show how valuable he is roaming the secondary. He's allowing a career-low passer rating of 60.2 and given up just one touchdown on the year.

A veteran with true centerfield skills can be helpful in Buffalo's defensive backfield. Especially being paired up with a young safety. Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop returns an interception with New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson in pursuit in the second quarter at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect In the midst of his third season, Bishop has shown flashes of being a viable starting safety.

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But ever since the BillsHooker does that. And the contract that he's on allows him to be paired with Bishop in the future. At only 28 years old, Hooker is now under contract with the Bills through the 2028 season. , his deal brings a cap hit of $4.47 million for the remainder of 2026, before jumping to $10.28 million and $13.5 million over the next two seasons.

Former Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker runs the ball out of the end zone after intercepting Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts pass in the end zone for a 92 yard run during the first quarter of their game at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect The Iowa product also provides a great hybrid tandem with Bishop. Coming out of Utah, many believed Bishop would be best suited at strong safety.

But early in his career, he has looked better in coverage as a free safety. And although Hooker's ball-hawking skills are stated, the 2026 season has shown he can be a successful player in the box as a strong safety. Bills defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard watches as the defense takes the field during first half action of the Bills preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on Aug. 27, 2026.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectLeonhard may have played 10 years in the league, but his career pales in comparison to Hooker's. Because of his NFL experience, though, that could help him guide Hooker in picking up the defense in short order. Hooker may not be known to most people nationally. But make no mistake: Buffalo acquired a player who may be ready to break out onto the scene with his new team.

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Eight years ago, my dream came true & Nashville became home. I grew up here as a player and as a man. Ms. Amy Adams Strunk and Mike Borgonzi, thank you for believing in me and giving an opportunity to play the game i love. Khari Demos is an award-winning sports media creator and is a contributor for Bills On SI.

He has written sports betting article covering the NFL for The Athletic and has written pieces about the NBA, MLB, college football and basketball, and more, throughout his career.