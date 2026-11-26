Analysis of the tripleheader NFL schedule featuring the Bears-Lions, Cowboys-Eagles, and Chiefs-Bills matchups, alongside a discussion on Seahawks playoff implications and fan sentiment regarding the starting quarterback.

It’s a tripleheader of NFL football on Thursday, starting with the Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions in a battle of 8-2 juggernauts , followed by the Dallas Cowboys hosting the Philadelphia Eagles , and then the highly anticipated latest chapter in the Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen rivalry .

Usually, the Buffalo Bills beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the regular season, but it’s that pesky postseason that does them in.assuming the Eagles don’t bench him for good . Devin Bush is balling for the Bears, although I don’t think there are any deep memories attached to his one season in Seattle in 2023.

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A Bears win would be preferable to Seattle’s playoff chances, as it’s not ideal for Chicago to be in the Wild Card hunt with a head-to-head tiebreaker on the Seahawks. That’s about it for playoff relevant stuff for us. Seahawks fan chat: Bengals vs. Commanders open threadSeahawks Reacts survey results: Fans split on starting Sam Darnold over Drew LockTrolling of any sort, especially going to rival sites and trolling, is expressly against the rules.