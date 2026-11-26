An analysis of key NFL games during Thanksgiving week,highlighting divisional battles, playoff implications, and player performancEs across multiple matchups including Packers vs Rams, Bears vs Lions, and Eagles vs Cowboys.

The Chicago Bears defeated the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day to claim sole possession of first place in the NFC North division. This victory extends Chicago's winning streak to five games while halting Detroit's six-game winning streak. The win gives head coach Ben Johnson a rare success against his former employer in a critical divisional clash.

The Green Bay Packers also secured a significant win on Thanksgiving Eve by defeating the Los Angeles Rams. This victory helps Green Bay rebound from a difficult performance against the Minnesota Vikings prior to their bye week. The win reinforces the Packers' standing in a competitive NFC playoff race.

Also read Thanksgiving sports guide: The best NFL and NBA games to watch this week

The Philadelphia Eagles ended a seven-game losing streak by defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11. However, their upcoming matchup against the Dallas Cowboys presents a major test. Dallas previously dominated Philadelphia with a 38-point performance, showcasing their powerful ground game.

In the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs are regaining their form after outscoring opponents significantly in recent weeks. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has performed at an elite level, leading the Chiefs to a strong offensive rhythm. The Bills face a tough challenge in Kansas City as Josh Allen struggles with consistency.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Houston Texans are playing elite football as they host the Baltimore Ravens. Quarterback C.J. Stroud has a touchdown-to-interception ratio tied for the best in the NFL. The Texans' balanced offense includes five players with significant receiving yards this season.

The New York Giants look to build momentum after a surprising victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Indianapolis Colts have struggled on both sides of the ball and face a tough test against New York. The Giants defense has been effective against opposing quarterbacks recently.

The Atlanta Falcons face the Minnesota Vikings in a game with significant storyline elements. Kirk Cousins returns to face the Falcons, the team that released him in the offseason. The Vikings are favored to maintain their position in the NFC playoff race.

The Seattle Seahawks travel to face the San Francisco 49ers in a crucial NFC West battle. The 49ers have been dominant recently, averaging significant yardage and points. The Seahawks hope to utilize home-field advantage in Levi's Stadium to compete.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Carolina Panthers in a Monday night game. The Buccaneers are favored to strengthen their position in the NFC South. This victory would set them up for a potential playoff run in the division.