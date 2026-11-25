Watch all five NFL Thanksgiving games in 2026. This guide covers streaming options for Netflix, Prime Video, and cable channels on November 25 and 26.

The National Football League has announced a comprehensive slate of five games for the Thanksgiving week period in 2026, requiring viewers to navigate a fragmented landscape of streaming platforms and broadcast networks. Fans seeking to watch every match from the Monday night kickoff through Black Friday will need subscriptions to multiple services, as no single platform carries the entire schedule. This multi-platform approach creates a complex viewing experience that contrasts with the traditional single-network broadcasts of the past.

Thanksgiving Eve Game Details

On Thursday, November 25, 2026, the Green Bay Packers will face the Los Angeles Rams in a primetime matchup. This specific game is exclusively available on Netflix, starting at 8 p.m. ET. This exclusive deal marks a significant shift in sports broadcasting, as it removes a major NFL contest from traditional cable and broadcast options for that night. Viewers must have an active Netflix subscription to stream this game live, distinguishing it from the free-to-air options available on other days.

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Thanksgiving Day Tripleheader Overview

Thanksgiving Day itself, falling on November 26, 2026, features a traditional tripleheader with three separate games spread across different networks. The day begins at 1 p.m. ET with the Chicago Bears traveling to play the Detroit Lions. This game is broadcast on CBS and is also available to stream via Paramount+.

At 4:30 p.m. ET, the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Dallas Cowboys. This high-profile divisional rivalry is broadcast on Fox One and is available for free streaming on Tubi. Additionally, this particular game will be available in 4K resolution on the Tubi platform, offering enhanced picture quality for compatible devices.

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The final game of the holiday begins at 8:20 p.m. ET, featuring the Kansas City Chiefs visiting the Buffalo Bills. This matchup is broadcast on NBC and can be streamed through Peacock. The scheduling ensures that fans have multiple options throughout the day, but accessing all three games requires navigating between Paramount+, Tubi, and Peacock.

Black Friday Game Information

On Friday, November 27, 2026, the Denver Broncos will face the Pittsburgh Steelers in a late-afternoon contest. The game is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET. Amazon Prime Video holds the exclusive rights to this matchup, making it the only option for viewers who wish to watch this specific game. This continues the trend of NFL games being exclusive to subscription-based streaming services on days outside of the main holiday.

Streaming Requirements and Costs

To watch all five NFL games during this Thanksgiving week, viewers will need a combination of Netflix, Paramount+, Tubi, Peacock, and Amazon Prime Video accounts. While Tubi offers the Eagles-Cowboys game for free, the other platforms require premium subscriptions. Fox Deportes will handle Spanish-language coverage for these games, providing an alternative for bilingual audiences.

Streaming services offer significant flexibility with device compatibility, allowing fans to watch on PCs, smartphones, and televisions. However, the necessity of multiple subscriptions may lead to frustration among consumers who wish to avoid additional monthly costs. Broadcast networks like CBS, Fox, and NBC remain available for cable subscribers, but streaming remains the primary method for accessing the full slate of games without traditional cable packages.