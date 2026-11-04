NFL Teams Exceeding Expectations: Bills, Niners, Vikings Lead Week 9 Standings

Analysis of NFL teams surpassing projections through nine weeks. The Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, and Minnesota Vikings lead the charge with strong records and favorable upcoming schedules.

Through nine weeks of the National Football League season, several franchises have defied preseason predictions to secure top-tier positions in their respective conferences. As of November 4 at BetMGM Sports book, the Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, and Minnesota Vikings stand out as primary examples of teams that have transitioned from moderate expectations to elite performance levels.

Bills Navigate Tough Early Schedule

The Buffalo Bills hold a commanding 6-1 record after navigating a demanding opening stretch that included matchups against the Houston Texans, Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots, and Los Angeles Rams. This difficult five-game sequence resulted in only one loss, coming against the Patriots. The team further solidified its standing by defeating the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8 despite the absence of quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Also read Albert Breer: The Lions Gave the NFL a Playbook to Combat the Vikings’ Blitz Scheme

Four of the Bills' remaining ten games feature divisional rivals the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets, providing opportunities to extend their lead in the AFC East. Their early success against high-caliber opponents suggests a roster built for sustained excellence rather than temporary momentum.

49ers Maintain Division Dominance

The San Francisco 49ers also boast a 6-1 record, having started the year with six consecutive victories before suffering a defeat at Atlanta in Week 7. Their resume includes crucial wins over both divisional foes, the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks, as well as a victory against the Denver Broncos.

Advertisement

Six of their next ten games present challenges against the Las Vegas Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Arizona Cardinals. Notably, the Eagles will face the 49ers without starting quarterback Jalen Hurts, potentially shifting the balance of power in that specific matchup.

Vikings Surprise League With Strong Start

The Minnesota Vikings emerged as one of the season's most significant surprises, holding the distinction of being the last undefeated team in the NFL before falling to the Detroit Lions in Week 8. Their six wins include victories over the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, and Indianapolis Colts.

The Vikings face a critical test over the next three weeks, traveling to play the Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers, and San Francisco 49ers. Following this gauntlet, they must still contend with the New England Patriots, Detroit Lions, and Chicago Bears, requiring consistent performance to maintain their playoff trajectory.

Bears Overcome Injury Setbacks

The Chicago Bears entered the season with high expectations and have delivered on them with a 6-2 record, despite missing starting quarterback Caleb Williams for three games due to injury. Interestingly, the Bears are 0-2 within their own division but remain unbeaten in all non-divisional contests.

Recent victories against the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks highlight their resilience. Upcoming fixtures against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints offer chances to build momentum. However, the schedule remains tough with future games against the Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions (twice), Green Bay Packers, and Minnesota Vikings.

Advertisement

Broncos Secure Key Revenge Victory

The Denver Broncos sit at 6-2, featuring losses that many analysts consider excusable given the circumstances. These defeats came at Kansas City during Patrick Mahomes' return game and against the San Francisco 49ers. Conversely, their wins include victories over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, and a pivotal revenge win against the Chiefs in Week 8.

The second half of the season appears more manageable for Denver, with six of their nine remaining games against the Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders (twice), Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, and Los Angeles Chargers. This softer slate could allow them to climb higher in the standings.

Jaguars Continue Unexpected Success

The Jacksonville Jaguars continue to defy logic with a 5-2 record, especially considering they won only 13 games last season. Their narrow losses at Denver and Houston contrast sharply with dominant performances against Cleveland and New England, along with road victories in Cincinnati and against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Seven of their ten remaining games feature challenging opponents including the Baltimore Ravens, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans (twice), Dallas Cowboys, Washington Commanders, and Indianapolis Colts. Reaching thirteen wins remains a realistic target if they can navigate this difficult stretch effectively.