Barcelona’s imperious amphitheater is still undergoing renovations.

The National Football League is looking to further extend its international repertoire, reportedly holding talks with Barcelona about the renovated Spotify Camp Nou staging games from 2029.

The NFL has held regular season games overseas since 2007, starting with the United Kingdom. The League has since been taken around the world, from Mexico to Australia, in a bid to expand its global reach. International games are now a feature of the regular season schedule and the league will soon wrap up its most ambitious international slate to date.

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The NFL is staging a record nine games across four continents, seven countries and eight stadiums in 2026, with Australia and France playing host for the very first time. There are no signs of Roger Goodell reigning things in. The NFL commissioner has played an instrumental role in the sport’s ever-increasing global intrigue and believes it’s inevitable that the league will have a franchise based outside the United States.

, there have been direct talks in recent weeks between representatives of the NFL and Barcelona to gauge the Spanish club’s interest in hosting games at the Spotify Camp Nou from the 2029 season onwards. The Camp Nou’s grand renovations, expanding its capacity beyond 100,000, were expected to be completed in 2026.

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However, a myriad issues during the development have pushed the completion date back drastically, with latest projections suggesting the the iconic stadium will be ready in its newest, most imperious form ahead of the 2028–29 season. Barcelona moved back to their home last November after spending two years in the city’s Olympic Stadium, where they’re expected to return for the 2027–28 season to allow the roof to be put on the redeveloped Camp Nou.

With the stadium’s capacity poised to increase to 104,000, there’s every chance the Camp Nou breaks the record attendance for an overseas international game, which currently stands at 100,021 . ’s Bernabéu. Joe Burrow and Co. lit up the Bernabéu on the Cincinnati Bengals’ visit to the Spanish capital earlier this month, as they defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34–17. Barcelona last hosted the Champions League final in 1999.

| Mark Thompson/Allsport The NFL’s contract with Madrid’s Bernabéu runs out in 2027, although there is the option of an extra year. So, Barcelona could pick up the load from 2029 and benefit from the financial perks that come with hosting NFL games. According to estimates based on the two games hosted by Madrid, the city of Barcelona could earn as much as €70 million in revenue, with the soccer club generating €10 million .

President Joan Laporta has previously spoken his desire to broaden Barcelona’s reach in North America, saying that the U.S. market was one “we’ve worked on” in 2025. Hosting NFL matches would be a more indirect way of stepping into that market without having to take La Liga across the Atlantic. Barcelona had been scheduled to play a La Liga match against Villarreal in December 2025, but the league called off the plan.

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Once the stadium is complete, Barcelona’s potential agreement with the NFL could be one of several high-profile events hosted by the Camp Nou at the turn of the decade. UEFA has already awarded Barcelona the 2029Barça are also aiming to ensure the Camp Nou hosts the 2030 World Cup final, and there’s also interest from the club in the 2031 Women’s Champions League final. James Cormack is a writer for SI FC.

Opting against a football coaching undergraduate degree at the last minute, he instead decided to take on a six-month internship with 90min in 2019 and hasn't looked back. Cormack's current SEO focus means he tends to venture to the land of match previews and predicted lineups, but he also has a wealth of experience in news and feature writing.

A passion for soccer's history and the European game often takes his work beyond the familiarity of the Premier League, but it's with Tottenham Hotspur where his strongest allegiance lies.