A roundup of major sports headlines including NFL disciplinary actions against Puka Nacua and RJ Luis, Donald Trump's pardon of Pete Rose, insights from ESPN executive John Pitaro on College GameDay's audience growth, and other updates from the SEC, NWSL, and NCAAF.

LSU poked the SEC bear, then folded: RJ Luis benched after conference leaders discussed expulsion or boycottAidan Hutchinson breaks silence after season-ending injury and announces decision about continuing celebrationCowboys great Michael Irvin outlines franchise's timeline to retain 'America’s Team' status49ers' Kyle Juszczyk reveals hardest part of playing in Mexico City as San Fran returns to face Vikings Human vs. ChatGPT NFL Week 11 betting picks: A struggling human backs ugly underdogs to stop the slide NWSL boss says all fans are 'welcome' ahead of final after multiple ejections of women's sports advocatesFlorida Gators cheerleaders weaponized the ABCs to distract a Houston free-throw shooterPuka Nacua is suspended by the NFL but discipline's timing could not have been any better for Rams receiverTrump announces 'complete and total pardon' for late MLB legend Pete Rose, blasts Hall of Fame exclusion Two bull elk not thrilled with Christmas decorations on display before Thanksgiving trash town's displayLongtime sports broadcaster Bob Costas calls Donald Trump a 'sociopath' in wild rantFBI, intelligence say no nefarious actors behind tech outagesAmerica needs to see the reality of what Democrats are ‘pushing’: Ex-Border Patrol chiefWe don’t want to restrain AI, we want to win the arms race: Marc ThiessenTexas Gov-elect Hinojosa credits Trump border policy, says ICE has gone too farWhile critics complain that McAfee is "too loud" and needs to put a shirt on, Pitaro took the stage at Sports Business Journal’s Media Innovators event in New York and explained why Pat has so much juice in Bristol—revealing that College GameDay's 18-to-24-year-old audience has more than doubled over the past four years.spent Thursday afternoon in steady rain at Jesse Owens Park in South Los Angeles, handing out 1,500 Thanksgiving meals, groceries and winter coats to local families.

Three months after retiring from the NBA, the former league MVP worked the distribution line himself through his Why Not? Foundation. This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated.

Also read Trump Grants Posthumous Pardon to Pete Rose, Criticizes MLB Hall of Fame Exclusion

This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom. ) showed Westbrook loading food packages alongside volunteers in the rain. Westbrook grew up playing at Jesse Owens Park, and three years ago he partnered with theThursday marked the foundation's 14th annual Thanksgiving giveaway and its largest yet.

Volunteers packed the supplies Tuesday at It's Bigger Than Us in Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, backed by LA County Parks and Recreation, Los Angeles County, and Cal Dental USA. Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook dribbles during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Sacramento, California, on Dec. 27, 2025.

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"We started this at Jesse Owens Park 14 years ago, and we show up every November," Westbrook said. He retired as the NBA's all-time triple-doubles leader, the 2017 MVP, a nine-time All-Star, a two-time scoring champion, a three-time assists leader, and an Olympic gold medalist. Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook reacts to his three point basket in the fourth quarter against the LA Clippers at Ball Arena.

Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook reacts after making a three-point basket against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif. , on March 5, 2026. Analysts spent years debating his play on the court, yet his commitment to South Los Angeles since founding his charity in 2012 has never wavered.