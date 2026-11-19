The NFL has suspended Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua for three games for violating the personal-conduct policy. The suspension runs while Nacua is on injured reserve, and he is eligible for reinstatement on December 14.

The NFL has suspended Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua for three games for violating the league's personal-conduct policy. The suspension begins immediately while Nacua is on injured reserve, and he will be eligible for reinstatement on December 14.

Nacua is the defendant in a civil lawsuit brought by a woman who alleges he made an antisemitic remark during a New Year's Eve dinner and later bit her while riding in a vehicle. The incident is alleged to have occurred on December 31, 2025. The timing of the suspension has drawn sharp criticism because Nacua is currently on injured reserve. He is not eligible to return from injured reserve until December 20, when the Rams face the Dallas Cowboys.

Also read Rams star Puka Nacua suspended 3 games by NFL for conduct violations

Nacua Suspension Timing Draws Criticism

That means the suspension will expire before he is medically cleared to play again. The league did not issue a ruling until more than nine months after the alleged incident. NFL analyst @DiBonaNFL wrote on X: It is absolutely insane that Puka Nacua can serve his suspension while on injured reserve.

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Reminder: The incident happened on December 31, 2025, yet the NFL did not come to a ruling until over nine months later, suspending Nacua for three games when he conveniently happens to have three weeks remaining on injured reserve. The NFL continues to be a self-serving joke. Another critic compared the discipline to a bartender cutting off a patron who has already paid and walked out.

Backlash Over Lack of Real Game Misses

User @Mikeg_1972 said on X: @nflcommish what a freaking joke you are doing to protect this creep and the @RamsNFL to keep him playing. Why did you not suspend him when he was playing? The backlash reflects frustration that the punishment will not cost Nacua any actual game time. Nacua was given a stern warning by the league that any future violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy could trigger even harsher punishment, including a permanent banishment from the league.

He checked himself into a rehab facility during the spring but participated in the Rams' offseason workout program. During training camp, he said he was trying to take accountability for the things that I know that I can continue to change and can grow. The Rams entered the 2026 season as Super Bowl favorites, but the looming suspensions of several star players hung in the balance.

Nacua Set for Reinstatement Ahead of Postseason

Nacua is in the final year of his rookie contract and was probably due to receive a massive extension before the start of the season had he not been involved in the lawsuit. He is eligible for reinstatement on December 14, giving the Rams their top receiver for both regular season matchups against the Seahawks and the postseason. Separately, Rams center Coleman Shelton sustained a hamstring strain against the Arizona Cardinals and will be out four to six weeks.

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The injury adds to the team's concerns as it navigates a stretch of important games. Los Angeles has been managing multiple injury issues while trying to maintain its position as a top contender. The suspension and its timing have raised questions about how the league handles discipline for players who are already unavailable due to injury.

Because Nacua will not return to the field until December 20 at the earliest, the three-game ban will have no practical impact on the Rams' lineup. Critics argue the league should have acted sooner, when Nacua was healthy and playing. The NFL has not commented publicly on the criticism. Nacua remains a central figure in the Rams' offense and their playoff hopes.

His availability for the postseason and the final regular season games against Seattle could be crucial. The team has not announced any additional discipline. The civil lawsuit against Nacua continues, and no criminal charges have been reported. The league's warning about future violations makes clear that any further incident could result in far more severe consequences, including a lifetime ban.