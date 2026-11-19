The NFL announced a three-game suspension for Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua for violating the personal conduct policy, affecting his availability for upcoming matchups against the Chiefs and 49ers.

The National Football League officially announced on Thursday a three-game suspension for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua without pay. This disciplinary action stems directly from a violation of the league's strict Personal Conduct Policy and marks a definitive legal and professional development for the star player.

The league confirmed the punishment in a formal statement released on Thursday, specifying that the suspension applies to Nacua's next three games. The decision brings an end to months of speculation regarding the consequences of recent off-field incidents involving the fifth-round draft pick.

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The suspension begins immediately upon the announcement, though the practical impact on the roster is nuanced due to Nacua's current physical status. Nacua is currently on injured reserve after suffering an MCL injury in his right knee and a toe injury during the Rams' 20-13 victory over the Washington Commanders on November 8.

NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo noted that the league finalized the disciplinary process recently and could not delay the implementation of the punishment despite Nacua's absence from the field. The league and the NFL Players Association had been working to resolve the matter since March, aiming to reach a settlement that would be fair to both parties.

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According to the NFL's official statement, Nacua will be eligible for reinstatement on Monday, December 14. This date follows the conclusion of the Rams' game against the San Francisco 49ers. The suspension specifically covers three regular-season matchups during which Nacua will not be permitted to participate in game-day activities.

Los Angeles is currently on a bye week, meaning Nacua will miss the upcoming contest against the Green Bay Packers at home on November 25. He will then be sidelined for the road game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 3 and the home game against the San Francisco 49ers on December 10.

The disciplinary action addresses a series of off-field controversies that have emerged over the past year. Last December, Nacua made a gesture during an online livestream that was associated with antisemitic stereotypes. He subsequently issued an apology, stating that he did not understand the meaning behind the gesture at the time.

Further complications arose in March when a woman filed a lawsuit against Nacua. The suit alleged that he bit her arm and made an antisemitic remark during a New Year's Eve gathering. Additionally, Nacua acknowledged previously misusing alcohol and spent time at a holistic rehabilitation facility during the offseason to address these issues.

While Nacua will not miss game checks from his rookie contract because he is already on injured reserve, he will lose three specific game checks associated with his active roster status. The timing of the suspension was critical; as ESPN's Adam Schefter reported, waiting until the next season to impose the punishment would have resulted in greater financial penalties for the receiver.

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Tom Pelissero of Netflix and The Ringer confirmed that the league and the NFLPA negotiated a settlement to resolve the case. The NFL has made it clear that any further violation of the Personal Conduct Policy, including failure to satisfy conditions of his diversion program, could lead to additional discipline up to and including permanent banishment.

The suspension and injury occur during a pivotal time for the Los Angeles Rams. The team holds a 6-4 record heading into their bye week, tying them for second place in the NFC West with the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks. The San Francisco 49ers currently lead the division with an impressive 8-1 record.

With wide receiver Davante Adams also on injured reserve after rupturing his hamstring in Week 6, the Rams are facing significant challenges at the receiver position. Nacua remains the team's leading receiver this season, having recorded 70 receptions for 715 yards and four touchdowns in seven games.

Despite the recent controversies and injuries, Nacua's on-field production remains elite. He set the NFL rookie receiving yards record in 2023 and led the league in receptions last season, earning his first All-Pro selection. Through 51 regular-season games, he has accumulated 383 catches for 4,906 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Nacua is approaching the end of his rookie contract and is eligible for a lucrative extension. However, the combination of injuries and off-field legal issues has complicated the negotiation landscape. His return on December 14 will be crucial as the Rams attempt to climb the division standings and contend for a playoff spot.