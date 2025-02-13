NFL Star Kadarius Toney Arrested for Strangulation

Former NFL wide receiver Kadarius Toney faces serious charges after allegedly strangling a woman in Georgia. The incident, which occurred in January, led to Toney's arrest in February.

Former NFL wide receiver Kadarius Toney was arrested in Georgia last week on charges of aggravated assault-strangulation and obstructing/harassing 911 calls. According to police documents obtained by FOX 5, the incident occurred at a residence in Douglasville on January 14th. Toney is accused of placing his hand around a woman's throat, squeezing with enough force to prevent her from breathing.

Authorities allege that Toney also confiscated the woman's phone during the altercation, preventing her from contacting emergency services. The victim sustained marks on her neck and hemorrhaging in her eyes as a result of the alleged assault. A warrant for Toney's arrest was issued on January 15th, and he was subsequently taken into custody on February 6th. He was booked at the Douglas County jail and held on bonds of $25,000 for each charge. Toney's career has been marked by both success and controversy. Drafted 20th overall by the New York Giants in 2021, he struggled to find consistency during his time with the team. After being traded to the Kansas City Chiefs, he made a significant impact with a record-breaking punt return and a crucial fourth-quarter touchdown in the 2023 Super Bowl, contributing to the Chiefs' victory. However, his tenure with the Chiefs also ended prematurely due to reported disputes over his health and performance. He was ultimately inactive for the team's final seven games of the season, including the playoffs. Toney's most recent stint with the Cleveland Browns was also brief, lasting only a few days before he was released following a muffed punt, a taunting penalty, and other off-field concerns





fox13seattle / 🏆 328. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NFL Kadarius Toney Arrest Strangulation Assault Georgia Kansas City Chiefs New York Giants Cleveland Browns

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former NFL Star Kadarius Toney Arrested for AssaultKadarius Toney, a wide receiver known for his Super Bowl performance with the Kansas City Chiefs, has been charged with aggravated assault and obstructing an emergency call after an alleged incident involving a woman in Georgia.

Read more »

NFL Star Kadarius Toney Arrested for Assault and ObstructionFormer Kansas City Chief Kadarius Toney faces serious charges after allegedly assaulting a woman and preventing her from calling for help.

Read more »

Former NFL Star Kadarius Toney Arrested on Strangulation ChargesFormer NFL wide receiver Kadarius Toney was arrested in Georgia on February 6th, 2023, facing charges of aggravated assault-strangulation and obstructing/harassing 911 calls. The alleged incident occurred on January 14th at a residence in Douglasville.

Read more »

NFL Star Kadarius Toney Charged with AssaultWide receiver Kadarius Toney has been charged with aggravated assault and obstructing an emergency call after allegedly putting his hand around a woman's throat, preventing her from breathing and calling 911.

Read more »

Former NFL Star Kadarius Toney Arrested for StrangulationKadarius Toney, the former NFL wide receiver known for his Super Bowl performance with the Kansas City Chiefs, has been arrested in Georgia on charges of aggravated assault and obstructing emergency calls. The arrest stems from an alleged incident where Toney is accused of strangling a woman.

Read more »

NFL wide receiver Kadarius Toney is charged with assaulting a womanNFL wide receiver Kadarius Toney has been arrested on charges that he assaulted a woman and prevented her from calling for help. Online jail records show the 26-year-old Toney was booked in Georgia on Feb. 6 on charges of aggravated assault and obstructing or hindering an emergency call.

Read more »