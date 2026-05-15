NFL Schedule, Streaming and Costs Sparked by President Donald Trump's Dissatisfaction

The National Football League (NFL) released its 2024 regular-season schedule, featuring 272 games. The league has faced scrutiny and dissatisfaction from President Donald Trump for the costs associated with accessing all games. To address this, the NFL expanded windows for streaming and broadcasting, with standalone games on ESPN now available to view.

The NFL schedule features 272 regular-season games in 2024, with 22 streamed as the primary network and 14 on cable. The remaining games are broadcast on CBS, Fox, NBC, or ABC, with just 236 available to be televised.

President Donald Trump expressed his discontent with the costs for fans who want access to all games, and the NFL has faced scrutiny from government officials. While fewer games were streamed, the league did add new standalone windows for several games, with two going to Netflix, one to Fox, and one to NBC





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