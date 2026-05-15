NFL Schedule and Challenges for the Raiders

The NFL's schedule management aims to promote parity by creating matchups between the best and worst teams. The Raiders, who finished last in their division, will face the NFC West and AFC East divisions, which include five playoff teams. The Raiders, under the leadership of new head coach Klint Kubiak, will play nine games against playoff teams this season. The Dolphins, Cardinals, and Browns are also expected to be among the worst teams in the NFL.

The NFL tries to promote parity by managing schedules to create matchups between the best teams from one season to the next and also between the worst teams.

The Raiders, who finished tied for last in their division, will face the NFC West and AFC East divisions, which include five playoff teams. The Raiders, under the leadership of new head coach Klint Kubiak, will play nine games against playoff teams this season. The Raiders have had a successful offseason in free agency and the draft, but their challenging schedule might not reflect their progress.

The Dolphins, Cardinals, and Browns are also expected to be among the worst teams in the NFL





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NFL Schedule Parity Matchups Raiders Klint Kubiak Fernando Mendoza Dolphins Cardinals Browns

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