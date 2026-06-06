NFL Running Back Power Rankings Based on Odds: Bijan Robinson Will be Best RB in 2026

Don't look now, but we're quickly approaching the 2026 NFL season. If you're a betting or fantasy football sicko, you're probably already doing a few fantasy dr

If you're a betting or fantasy football sicko, you're probably already doing a few fantasy drafts or placing a couple of futures for the upcoming season.

If you're doing either of those things, it would be a good idea to start ranking players at each position. In this article, I'm going to use a bit of a different strategy to rank the top 10 running backs in the NFL this year.

I'm going to use the betting odds at Caesars Sportsbook, including over/under totals for rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, and receiving yards, to rank who the betting market believes will be the most productive running backs in 2026. Plenty is supporting the fact that Bijan Robinson could be poised for a career year in 2026.

Not only is he the betting favorite to win Offensive Player of the Year, but his rushing total is set at 1,125.5 and his receiving yards total is set at 600.5. Jahmyr Gibbs, like Robinson, is a very real threat in both the running game and through the air. His rushing yards total is slightly higher than Robinson's, but his receiving yards total is significantly lower at 425.5.

In my opinion, if Robinson is the 1A running back, then Gibbs is 1B.Derrick Henry is tied for the highest regular-season rushing yards total at 1,120.5. With that being said, he's ranked behind Robinson and Gibbs due to his lack of contribution as a receiver out of the backfield. Jonathan Taylor is tied with Henry for the highest projected rushing yards total at 1,250.5, but like Henry, he doesn't contribute as much in the passing game.

The reason he's ranked No. 4 behind Henry is that his rushing touchdowns total is set one touchdown lower at 11.5, one below Henry at 12.5. People forget that James Cook led the NFL in rushing yards last year with 1,621 yards. He's third on the list of projected rushing yards for 2026 with 1,200.5. He's also fifth on the odds list in rushing touchdowns at 10.5.

Kyren Williams has a nose for the end zone, and he's fourth on the odds list to finish with the most rushing touchdowns in 2026. He's also seventh on the odds list for rushing yards at 1,000.5. Can Saquon Barkley bounce back after a year in which he averaged just 4.1 yards per carry? The oddsmakers aren't quite convinced, setting his rushing yards total at 1,075.5.

Jalen Hurts' Tush Push takes away touchdowns from Barkley, and the running back isn't much of a factor as a pass-catcher; therefore, he's down to No. 7 on these rankings. Christian McCaffrey has the second-highest receiving yards total amongst running backs for the 2026 season.

| Steven Bisig-Imagn Images Christian McCaffrey has the second-highest receiving yards total amongst running backs at 575.5, but not enough people have talked about how ineffective he was running the football last year, averaging just 3.9 yards per rush. As a result, his rushing yards total is set at 925.5 for 2026. Javonte Williams had an underrated season last year, averaging 4.8 yards per carry.

He's one of just eight running backs with a projected rushing yards total above 1,000 at 1,000.5. He's also seventh in rushing touchdowns at 9.5. De'Von Achane led all NFL running backs in yards per carry last year at 5.7, while also adding 488 yards in the passing game. Unfortunately, he has little help surrounding him in Miami.

His rushing yards total is set at 975.5 for 2026. Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.





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