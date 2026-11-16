NFL roundup: Mahomes throws 5 TD passes in Chiefs’ 35-13 rout of Falcons

Also: Seattle beat Las Vegas to spoil the debut start of Raiders rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

ATLANTA — Patrick Mahomes threw five touchdown passes, including one to newly acquired Josh Downs and two to rookie Emmett Johnson, and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the struggling Atlanta Falcons 35-13 on Sunday to move into a first-place tie in the AFC West.

The Chiefs leaned on Johnson at running back after ruling out Kenneth Walker on Saturday because of a groin injury. Johnson had 22 carries for 101 yards and six catches for 70 yards and two touchdowns in his first start. The Chiefs moved into a first-place tie with Denver, which had its bye week. Mahomes completed 22 of 35 passes for 348 yards to keep the depleted offense moving.

Also read Chiefs Stats and Milestones for Week 10 vs. Falcons: History Awaits Mahomes, Kelce

Cyrus Allen and Andrew Armstrong each had his first career touchdown catch. Walker was not the only missing player on the Chiefs’ offense. Tight end Travis Kelce aggravated a right ankle injury on a 23-yard catch on the Chiefs’ opening touchdown drive. Kelce missed most of the first half and finished with two catches for 30 yards.

Tight end Jared Wiley was ruled out with an ankle injury in the opening quarter and right guard Trey Smith also left in the first half. SEAHAWKS 21, RAIDERS 13 LAS VEGAS — Drew Lock passed for 240 yards and two touchdowns, including a game-breaking 71-yard scoring toss to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Seattle beat Las Vegas to spoil the debut start of Raiders rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

The defending Super Bowl champion but injury-riddled Seahawks , playing their first regular-season game at Allegiant Stadium, have won three of four entering their bye week. Las Vegas , which lost standout tight end Brock Bowers to a right ankle injury, has lost six of seven. Facing Seattle’s Dark Side defense, even in the venue known as the “Death Star,” figured to be a demanding obstacle for Mendoza.

The top pick in this year’s draft, elevated after Kirk Cousins was traded Tuesday to Minnesota, looked sharp early in leading the Raiders to 10 points on their first two drives. But then the Seahawks suffocated Mendoza, sacking him six times and holding him to 143 yards passing. Mendoza relied on his legs, rushing six times for 22 yards, including a 10-yard quarterback draw to punctuate the Raiders’ first drive.

PANTHERS 20, SAINTS 17 NEW ORLEANS — Chuba Hubbard gained 172 yards from scrimmage and ran for two touchdowns, and Ryan Fitzgerald’s 54-yard field goal as time expired lifted Carolina to a victory over New Orleans with the NFC South Division lead at stake. The winning kick came after Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry was called for a 30-yard pass interference penalty that gave Carolina the ball on the New Orleans 36-yard line with 21 seconds left.

Hubbard rushed for 92 yards, and also gained 80 yards on five catches for Carolina , which won despite committing 17 penalties for 152 yards. The Saints by contrast, committed just three penalties, but the last cost them the game less than 30 seconds after Charlie Smyth had hit a 55-yard field goal to tie it at 17.

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COLTS 24, DOLPHINS 22 INDIANAPOLIS — Daniel Jones threw a touchdown pass, Seth McGowan scored on a 4-yard run and Adetomiwa Adebawore recovered a fumble in the end zone to help Indianapolis hold on for a victory over Miami. The Colts snapped a five-game losing streak just five days after they shipped away their top two receivers — Keenan Allen and Josh Downs — at the trade deadline.

But they held onto Jones and star running back Jonathan Taylor, who said goodbye to Colts fans last week but suited up again and finished with 103 total yards. Some fans wore bags over their heads and Jones was booed resoundingly in the second half with each incompletion or offensive miscue. He finished 11 of 22 for 108 yards with two interceptions.

The Colts rushed for 172 yards. 49ERS 46, COWBOYS 40 ARLINGTON, Texas — Brock Purdy threw touchdown passes of 74 and 66 yards to Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel ran 70 yards for a score on a reverse and San Francisco beat Dallas. The Cowboys had cut a 19-point deficit to six in the final four minutes when McCaffrey ran away from edge rusher Von Miller on third down, caught a pass over the middle and sprinted untouched to the end zone for the second time.

That 66-yarder was the clincher. Playing on the road in front of plenty of red-clan fans among a sellout crowd of 93,715, the 49ers improved to 8-1 for the second time in the past 15 years, joining the 2019 team that reached the Super Bowl.

Dak Prescott tied his career high with five TD passes, and George Pickens caught a career-high three for the Cowboys , who fell short again in trying to win consecutive games under second-year coach Brian Schottenheimer. It has happened just once — a three-game run last November. The 49ers had 584 yards offense — their fifth most in franchise history and the third most the Cowboys have ever allowed.

BROWNS 27, TEXANS 24 PHILADELPHIA — Quinshon Judkins barreled into the end zone from 5 yards out with 53 seconds remaining, and resilient Cleveland stunned Houston. The surprising Browns ended a two-game skid by rallying from an early 17-point deficit to send the Texans to another baffling loss.

Deshaun Watson passed for 312 yards against his former team, rushed for 50 yards — including a high-stepping 6-yard touchdown run — and led his sixth game-winning drive in the fourth quarter, continuing a season in which he’s revived his career. Watson, who downplayed his second meeting with the team that traded him away four years ago, completed 25 of 40 passes and overcame a fourth-quarter interception to send Cleveland into its bye week with the franchise’s biggest comeback victory in 12 years.

BENGALS 38, STEELERS 18 CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow passed for 409 yards and four touchdowns, Ja’Marr Chase had 11 catches for 231 yards and Cincinnati dominated Pittsburgh to move into sole possession of first place in the AFC North. Running back Chase Brown had 82 scrimmage yards and scored two touchdowns, both receiving, as the Bengals extended their winning streak to five games.

It was the first time in four opportunities that a team has played in Europe the week before and beaten an opponent coming off a bye. Cincinnati’s defense sacked Pittsburgh’s Aaron Rodgers three times as the 42-year-old quarterback had one of the worst games of his 22-year career. Rodgers did not have his first completion until his eighth attempt, a 5-yard throw to tight end Dwayne Washington off play-action with four minutes remaining in the first half.

Burrow completed 35 of 44 and had a 135.7 passer rating. He was lifted for Joe Flacco midway through the fourth quarter. It was the 10th 400-yard game of Burrow’s seven-year NFL career and his third this season. The 409 yards were tied for the sixth most Pittsburgh has allowed to a quarterback.

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Pittsburgh struggled in all three phases until the fourth quarter. Rodgers was 15 of 29 for 129 yards with fourth-quarter TD passes to DK Metcalf and Pat Freiermuth. JAGUARS 40, TITANS 23 NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Trevor Lawrence threw for 352 yards and three touchdowns as Jacksonville beat Tennessee for its sixth victory in seven games.

The Jaguars also won a franchise-record fifth straight against their AFC South rivals, and this was their eighth win in 11 games in the series. Lawrence completed passes to nine Jaguars with the fourth-highest passing yardage total of his career. Parker Washington had a career-high 148 yards receiving by halftime and finished with 152. Cam Little kicked field goals of 46, 48, 36 and 40 yards.

Bhayshul Tuten added a 6-yard TD run with 1:10 left, padding the score off Tennessee’s turnover on downs. BILLS 31, JETS 12 EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Josh Allen ran for two touchdowns and threw a TD pass to DJ Moore, and Buffalo pulled away from New York for a victory that has them off to their best start in 35 years.

James Cook had a 74-yard TD run in the fourth quarter that helped seal the win and put the Bills at 8-1 for the first time since 1991, when they began 10-1 on the way to a second straight Super Bowl appearance. Jets quarterback Geno Smith left with an ankle injury in the third quarter after missing a series while being evaluated for a head injury at the end of the first half.

Rookie Cade Klubnik made his NFL debut while filling in. But with what appeared to be at least half the crowd at MetLife Stadium decked out in blue, white and red Bills gear, the Jets managed just four field goals by Jason Sanders while dropping their fifth straight. VIKINGS 30, PACKERS 10 GREEN BAY, Wis.

— Kirk Cousins threw two touchdown passes to start his second stint with Minnesota and Levi Drake Rodriguez had two of the Vikings’ eight sacks in a victory over Green Bay. Cousins went 21 of 31 for 207 yards just five days after rejoining the Vikings, who acquired him from the Las Vegas Raiders at Tuesday’s trade deadline.

The last time Cousins had played at Lambeau Field or suited up for the Vikings, he tore his Achilles tendon in a 24-10 Minnesota victory on Oct. 29, 2023. Cousins missed the rest of that season and then played for Atlanta from 2024-25 and Las Vegas the first half of this year. Cousins rejuvenated an offense that had stalled under quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz, scoring 16 points or fewer in each of its last three games.

He helped the Vikings snap a two-game skid as they beat the Packers for the fifth time in six meetings. And he reestablished his connection with top receiver Justin Jefferson, who had season highs in catches and targets while finishing with 74 yards.

LIONS 35, PATRIOTS 10 MUNICH — Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown caught two touchdown passes in his German homecoming and Jahmyr Gibbs ran for 153 yards and two scores in a win over New England , who lost quarterback Drake Maye to an ankle injury on their opening drive. The Lions have won five straight games but also lost edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who appeared to hurt his knee while celebrating the sack that knocked Maye out of the game.

Jared Goff threw three touchdown passes, along with two interceptions, completing 20 of 31 passes for 303 yards. RAMS 34, CARDINALS 6 GLENDALE, Ariz. — Matthew Stafford threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns, Blake Corum gained 100 yards on the ground and Los Angeles overcame a slow start to earn their fourth straight win by beating Arizona.

Los Angeles ended up coasting to the lopsided win despite missing key pieces of its offense, particularly at receiver with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams out with injuries. It was a mixed debut for Cardinals’ rookie quarterback Carson Beck, who made some nice throws early and completed 11 of 18 passes for 108 yards, but also threw two interceptions. The Cardinals have lost 11 straight home games in a streak that’s lasted 427 days.

The dismal streak is approaching the league record of 14 set by the Dallas Cowboys in 1988-89 and the St. Louis Rams from 2008-2010. The Rams trailed 6-3 late in the second quarter, but flipped the momentum with two touchdowns in the final 1:06 of the first half to take a 17-6 lead into the break.