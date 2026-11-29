Tampa Bay (3-7) has dropped two straight to fall to four games under .500, but that doesn’t doom their chances to win the NFC South.

DETROIT — Jared Goff threw two touchdown passes through three quarters and Jahmyr Gibbs ran for two scores in the fourth, helping the Detroit Lions pull away and beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-21 on Sunday.

The Lions have won six straight, setting up a pivotal NFC North game against the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving. Tampa Bay has dropped two straight to fall to four games under .500, but that doesn’t doom their chances to win the NFC South.

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Detroit’s steadily improving defense, which hasn’t been hurt by the losses of Aidan Hutchinson and Jack Campbell, sealed the win by sacking Baker Mayfield on two straight snaps and forcing the Bucs to turn it over on downs at their 34 with 3:16 remaining. Goff was 20 of 28 for 279 yards, throwing a 14-yard pass in the end zone to Amon-Ra St. Brown in the first quarter and a 57-yard touchdown pass to Jameson Williams in the third quarter.