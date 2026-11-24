Kansas City’s backup running back is on pace for 1,000 scrimmage yards, while Denver’s new bell cow scored three touchdowns on Sunday.

Broncos running back Jonah Coleman rushed for 111 yards and three touchdowns against the Raiders on Sunday. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect. Unlike the other sports, which give us massive sample sizes every year, football provides us with glimpses, all meaningful every weekend.

At the same time, the 17-game schedule lets teams adjust their usage of certain plays, which has helped two AFC West running backs: Jonah Coleman and Emmett Johnson. In Denver, Coleman has been a godsend for the Broncos, stepping in for 2025 second-round pick RJ Harvey since he landed on injured reserve. On Sunday, Coleman rushed for 111 yards and three touchdowns in a win over the Raiders.

Also read Travis Kelce passes Rob Gronkowski on all-time NFL list with two-touchdown game for Chiefs

Meanwhile, Johnson is on pace for more than 1,000 scrimmage yards despite primarily being a backup to Kenneth Walker III. With Walker out with a sore groin the past two weeks, Johnson has run wild, totaling 314 yards and three scores. It’s been a terrific year for offensive rookies making an impact on AFC playoff teams, which leads us to Cleveland and the first of two Browns receivers on our list.

Concepcion has proven worthy of the first-round pick general manager Andrew Berry used on him in April. The Texas A&M product ranks third on the Browns in receiving yards with 458, creating eight explosive plays with a touchdown. He’s also come on as of late, racking up 18 receptions for 272 yards. Coming out of the bye, look for Concepcion to continue getting more looks.

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Rodriguez’s season is getting lost nationally because of how bad the Dolphins are, but the second-rounder has been a force in the middle. On Sunday against the Bills, he totaled a team-leading 13 tackles, bringing his total to 93 on the season. He also recorded an interception, a sack and a forced fumble, along with four tackles for loss and a pair of quarterback hits. In a lost year for Miami, Rodriguez is a bright light.

Delane has dealt with an ongoing shoulder injury since OTAs, causing him to miss three games. However, he’s been a force on the field, pairing with second-year man Nohl Williams to form a nasty corner tandem. Delane has an 83.5 overall grade and an 81.9 grade in coverage, both ranking fifth. On Sunday in a 34–7 win over the Cardinals, Delane was targeted twice and didn’t allow a completion.

Like Rodriguez, nobody is giving any attention to Tate outside of his local market. Still, with Cam Ward struggling at quarterback, the Ohio State product has 36 receptions for 471 yards and two touchdowns. The numbers aren’t eye-popping, but that’s a reality when Ward has only thrown for 10 touchdowns and less than 2,000 yards. Washington’s defense has struggled for much of 2026, ranking 24th in yards per game allowed.

Yet Styles looks the part of a long-term fixture in the middle. Taken with the No. 7 pick, Styles has been all over the field for the Commanders, amassing 80 tackles, including five for loss, along with four passes defensed, two quarterback hits, an interception and a forced fumble. Coleman has become a household name in Denver, as the Broncos move toward their second consecutive AFC West title at 8–2. With RJ Harvey hurt and J.K.

Dobbins averaging under 4.0 yards per carry, Coleman is assuming the lead-back role. Through five games, Coleman has rushed for 302 yards and six touchdowns, along with 17 catches on 19 targets for 146 yards. Going into Thanksgiving, Coleman is Denver’s top weapon. Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Cardinals on Sunday.

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| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect. The latter, a fifth-round pick from Nebraska, has become a sensation, posting 317 rushing and 345 receiving yards with five total touchdowns. Over the last two weeks, Johnson has made his first two starts and went over 100 rushing yards in both contests. Boston leads all rookies with 523 receiving yards.

Averaging 15.8 yards per reception, the second-round pick leads the Browns while creating six explosive plays and totaling three touchdowns. At 6'4" and 215 pounds, Boston provides a massive, reliable target on the outside for Deshaun Watson, something that looms large as the weather turns in Cleveland. The Giants are 6-3-1, despite having three starting quarterbacks and an offensive ecosystem almost guaranteed not to produce anyone with 1,000 yards beyond receiver Malik Nabers.

Ultimately, the defense is leading the way, and Reese has been one of the main reasons why. Reese has posted 4.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss and five quarterback hits while also nabbing an interception. The 21-year-old has been a do-it-all force. The Jets may be struggling this season, but Bailey has been phenomenal.

The No. 2 pick in April, Bailey has 9.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss and 14 quarterback hits, already rivaling the best pass rushers. With three first-round choices next spring, New York can fill plenty of holes across its roster. It won’t have to worry about tracking down a top-tier edge rusher. Matt Verderame is a national NFL staff writer for Sports Illustrated, writing features, columns and more.

Before joining Sports Illustrated in March 2023, Verderame wrote for FanSided and SB Nation. He’s a proud husband to Stephanie and father of two girls, Maisy and Genevieve. In his spare time, Verderame is an avid collector of vintage baseball cards.