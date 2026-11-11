NFL Returns to Mexico City as Estadio Banorte Hosts 49ers and Vikings

The NFL returns to Mexico City after four years, with the 49ers and Vikings playing at Estadio Banorte and a growing push to reach Latino fans.

The NFL is returning to Mexico City for the first time in four years, when the San Francisco 49ers face the Minnesota Vikings at Estadio Banorte, the official name of the venue formerly known as Estadio Azteca. The game is set for Sunday, November 22, with a 5:20 p.m. Pacific Time kickoff. In the United States it will air on NBC and Peacock, while in Mexico it will be broadcast by ESPN and Canal 5.

NFL Mexico general manager Arturo Olivé has promoted the matchup as the return of something that never left. The league has used the event to showcase its strategy for reaching Latino fans, combining a halftime show aimed at younger audiences with a major expansion of flag football for children across Mexico.

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Why the NFL Is Back at Estadio Banorte

The NFL is back in Mexico City because the stadium was closed for extensive renovations ahead of the FIFA World Cup, and the last league game played there was the 2022 contest in which the 49ers defeated the Arizona Cardinals. The venue did not host any games in the years that followed.

Olivé said the stadium did not need major adjustments after the World Cup. He described the facility as being in perfect condition. He also explained that changes made for the NFL since 2016, including locker rooms built for American football, were kept during the renovation carried out for the World Cup.

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The league says the stadium looks incredible after the tournament, a claim that positions the venue as ready for a full American football schedule. The return therefore matters both for fans who waited four years and for the league's long-term plans in Mexico.

Halftime Show and Stakeholder Positions

The Warning, a rock band from Monterrey that won a Latin Grammy in 2024, will headline the halftime show. Javier Farfán, the NFL's global brand and consumer marketing adviser, said the choice reflects a relationship the league has built with the group since last season, and the band even attended the Super Bowl.

Farfán added that the NFL wants to open its stage to more genres and to music aimed at young people. The league's approach is that halftime performers should connect with the audience it is trying to grow, and Mexico City is one of seven halftime shows the NFL is staging this season across seven countries.

Ticketmaster data cited by the league shows that more than 54% of people who bought tickets for the Mexico City game are 28 years old or younger. Marissa Solis, the NFL's senior vice president of global brand and consumer marketing, said that the Latino community is one of the fastest-growing audiences the league has, if not the most important one.

Farfán also pointed to the Super Bowl halftime show by Bad Bunny, which he said reached about 21.2 million Latinos, an 18% increase over the previous year, and roughly 128 million viewers worldwide. The league presents these figures as evidence that Spanish-language music and Latino audiences can drive large global viewership.

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Flag Football Growth and Next Steps

The NFL is investing in flag football in Mexico, a country that has produced women's world champions in the sport. Olivé reported that last year flag football reached 32 states in Mexico, more than 5,000 schools took part, and more than 3.3 million boys and girls practice it during physical education classes.

Under a new agreement with the Comisión Nacional de Cultura Física y Deporte (Conade), the goal is to reach four million participants by the end of the 2026-2027 school year, according to Olivé. The Mexican women's flag football national team, which has already qualified for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, will receive recognition before the game.

The UNAM facilities will also host an edition of the NFL Flag Championships Americas during game week. Earlier, the league had announced the creation of the first professional flag football league in the United States, and it is working with ONEFA, the Mexican Federation of American Football, and the Liga de Fútbol Americano Profesional (LFA) to develop players.

Olivé acknowledged that fewer Mexican players are currently on NFL rosters than in the past. The league's goal is for players to reach the NFL through the International Player Pathway (IPP), and there are currently around 58 Latinos on NFL rosters. Olivé noted that when he joined the league 18 years ago, the flag program had fewer than 100,000 participating children, while the figure is now close to four million. The league also said its Por La Cultura campaign is in its sixth season, with 27 clubs participating this year.