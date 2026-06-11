NFL Requires Aiyuk to Repay Bonuses for Reinstatement Amid Friction with Niners

The NFL has directed Brandon Aiyuk to return thirteen million dollArs in bonuses to the San Francisco 49ers as a condition for reinstatement following a contract dispute and missed mandatory activities.

Financial Repercussions of Contract Dispute

Ongoing Tensions and Coaching Indifference

The National Football League has informed wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk that he is obligated to repay approximately thirteen million dollars in bonus payments to the San Francisco 49ers as a condition for his potential reinstatement to the team roster. This financial demand stems from a four-year,one hundred twenty million dollar contract extension that Aiyuk signed shortly before the beginning of the twenty twenty-four season. The league and the team assert that this repayment is necessAry due to breaches of the agreement regarding mandatory crew activities. A source with knowledge of the matter indicated that the league sent a formal letter to Aiyuk and his union representing him, detailing the debt owed based on bonuses paid out after the initial signing. The Ringer was the first to account that the organization was actively seeking the return of these funds.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan has publicly expressed a lack of concern regarding the potential return of Aiyuk to the practice facility. When questioned by media members about what might transpire during the visit orchestrated by Aiyuk's new agent Drew Rosenhaus, Shanahan stated that he has no clarity on the outcome and explicitly noted that he does not care how the situation resolves itself. this apathy from the coaching staff highlights the deep rift that has developed between the player and the franchise. while general manager John Lynch described the scenario as unique and fluid, emphasizing the need to protect the best interests of the organization, Shanahan's comments suggest a complete departure from any desire to reintegrate the former second-team All-Pro into the offensive scheme.

Also read NFL Reportedly Tells Brandon Aiyuk He Owes 49ers About $13 Million

Origin of the Contract Voiding

The conflict originated after Aiyuk suffered a significant knee injury in October twenty twenty-four, which sidelined him for more than two years. Following his rehabilitation period, he failed to attend mandatory team meetings, post-surgery checkups,and other required activities during the summer. Consequently, the San Francisco front office decided to void twenty-seven million dollars in guaranteed money from his contract for the twenty twenty-six season. aiyuk, who was drafted in the first round in twenty twenty, had previously missed training camp due to a contract hold-in before securing the lucrative extension. His statistical output declined significantly in the latter part of twenty twenty-four, recording only twenty-five catches for three hundred seventy-four yards across seven games before the injury occured.

Advertisement

Future Implications for the Player

Aiyuk has remained inactive in the NFL since the conclusion of the twenty twenty-four season and has been listed on the reserve or restricted squad list throughout this period. he recently terminated his relationship with his previous representation and hired Rosenhaus to navigate the reinstatement process. Although Aiyuk plans to report to the facility to finalize his paperwork for reinstatement,his career with the Niners appears effectively over. General manager Lynch has previously indicated that the player is not expected to play for the team again, and while Shanahan left a tiny door ajar by stating there are no absolutes in life,the prevailing sentiment suggests that Aiyuk will likely pursue a trade or release to join another franchise, potentially aligning with his previously expressed desire to join the Washington Commanders.