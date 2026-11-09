NFL Recap: Bengals Roar in Madrid, Lions Edge Dolphins, Broncos Extend Win Streak

A comprehensive summary of key NFL results including the Bengals' victory in Madrid, Detroit's defensive win over Miami, Denver's fifth straight triumph, and late-game drama in New Orleans.

In a spectacular display of offensive dominance and international flair, the Cincinnati Bengals secured a convincing 34-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, marking their fourth consecutive win of the season.

Quarterback Joe Burrow orchestrated the assault with precision, throwing for three touchdowns and adding a rushing score of his own to keep the scoreboard moving. Burrow completed twenty-four of twenty-nine passes for two hundred seventy-one yards, showcasing the efficiency that has made the Bengals a formidable force in the league. The star receiver Ja-Marr Chase was instrumental in the first half, catching eight passes for one hundred forty-two yards and scoring a touchdown.

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His celebration, mimicking a bullfighter with teammate Tee Higgins playing the role of the bull, became an instant highlight of the match, adding a touch of Spanish cultural homage to the American football spectacle. Higgins also contributed significantly with two touchdown receptions, helping Cincinnati maintain control throughout the game. The team's offense has now scored thirty points or more in four straight games, a feat not achieved since 1997, signaling a resurgence in their scoring prowess.

Bengals Dominate Falcons In Madrid

For the Falcons, the loss marked their second consecutive defeat, dropping their record to three and six as they struggle to find consistency on both sides of the ball. Elsewhere in the league, the Detroit Lions continued their impressive stretch with a gritty 19-9 win over the Miami Dolphins in Miami Gardens. Despite entering the game as the top-ranked offense averaging nearly thirty points per game, Detroit faced a stiff challenge from Miami's defense.

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Quarterback Jared Goff completed seventeen of twenty-five passes for one hundred seventy yards but was pressured throughout, taking three sacks and throwing his second interception of the season. The game was largely defined by the ground game, with Jahmyr Gibbs finding the end zone on an eight-yard run to help build a sixteen-to-six lead entering the fourth quarter. Gibbs finished with seventy-four yards on twenty attempts, while All-Pro wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown added eighty-six receiving yards.

The Lions' victory extended their winning streak to four games, a crucial development as they aim to stay competitive in the tough NFC North division. The Dolphins, meanwhile, saw their offensive output stifled, managing only twenty-seven total yards of offense in the second half, which highlighted their struggles against disciplined defensive schemes. In other key matchups, the Denver Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers 26-21 in Charlotte, extending their winning streak to five games.

Lions And Broncos Secure Key Wins

Bo Nix led the offense with two hundred thirty-seven passing yards and two touchdowns, while the defense made a pivotal late stop by stripping quarterback Bryce Young and recovering the ball with just over a minute remaining. This momentum-shifting play allowed Denver to seal the win, proving their resilience in close contests. The Carolina Panthers suffered their third straight loss, with Bryce Young throwing three touchdowns but also an interception and being sacked three times.

In a thriller that required overtime, the New Orleans Saints edged out the Cleveland Browns 23-22 on a last-second touchdown pass from Tyler Shough to Juwan Johnson. Cleveland missed a crucial two-point conversion attempt, leaving New Orleans with their first home victory of the season. The Kansas City Chiefs bounced back from recent losses with a dominant 35-12 rout of the New York Jets, powered by Patrick Mahomes and a stifling defense that sacked Geno Smith five times.

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Finally, the Los Angeles Rams held on for a 20-13 win over the Washington Commanders, with Matt Stafford connecting with Puka Nacua and Myles Garrett returning from injury to record three sacks for the defending Super Bowl champions.