NFL Quarterback Will Hartman Named The Bachelor Lead For Season 30

ABC confirms Washington Commanders quarterback Will Hartman as the next Bachelor lead for the March 2027 premiere of the milestone 30th season.

ABC has officially announced that Washington Commanders quarterback Will Hartman will serve as the next leading man for The Bachelor franchise. The milestone 30th season is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, March 21, 2027, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on the ABC network. Following the announcement, the program will become available for streaming on Hulu the following day. This selection marks a significant shift for the long-running reality series, which has historically favored former contestants from its own universe to lead the romantic journey.

Hartman Selected For Bachelor Season 30 Role

Will Hartman becomes the latest high-profile non-alum to join the cast of the dating show. The network confirmed the casting decision on a Friday morning, positioning the 27-year-old athlete as the face of the upcoming season. Hartman expressed a mix of excitement and nervousness regarding the responsibility of choosing one partner from a large group of suitors. He recently told Good Morning America that he finds it difficult to hold a conversation with even one woman, noting that the prospect of dating 30 women is daunting. Despite these reservations, he accepted the challenge to lead the franchise into its thirtieth year.

Also read ‘The Bachelor’ Casts NFL Quarterback Sam Hartman as Season 30 Star

Football Career And College Records Established

Before transitioning to reality television, Will Hartman built a solid collegiate football career at Wake Forest University. During his time with the Demon Deacons, he set the Atlantic Coast Conference record for the most passing touchdowns with 110. He subsequently transferred to the University of Notre Dame for his final year of eligibility. In that season, he led the Fighting Irish to a 9-3 regular-season record. These achievements highlighted his leadership capabilities and athletic discipline, traits the network likely considered when selecting him for the high-pressure dating format.

Professional NFL Status With Commanders

Hartman entered the professional ranks as an undrafted free agent in 2024 after the 2024 NFL Draft concluded. Many sports analysts had projected him to be a late-round selection, but he ultimately went unchosen. He signed with the Washington Commanders shortly thereafter. In August of that year, he was cut from the active roster but re-signed to the team's practice squad the very next day. His brief tenure with the team included preseason appearances against opponents like the Miami Dolphins and the Stanford Cardinal during his college years. This professional background adds a unique layer of celebrity status to his role on the show.

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Comparison To Previous Non-Alum Castings

ABC has occasionally looked outside its own cast for leads, though such decisions have faced scrutiny. In 2020, Matt James became the first Black lead for Season 25, despite never appearing on the franchise. More recently, Taylor Frankie Paul was tapped for The Bachelorette Season 22. That selection was later scrapped by ABC following the release of a video documenting a 2023 domestic violence incident involving Paul and her then-partner. The network cited the need to support the family and halted production after additional domestic disputes halted filming for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 5. These controversies have heightened public sensitivity regarding the vetting process for future leads.

Bachelor Season 30 Schedule And Streaming

The 30th season of The Bachelor will air its premiere episode on ABC on Sunday, March 21, 2027. Viewers who miss the live broadcast can stream the episode on Hulu starting Monday, March 22, 2027. This release strategy maintains the standard distribution model for the franchise. The network is under pressure to ensure a smooth production given the recent history of high-profile cancellations within its dating universe. Hartman's selection represents a fresh start for the series as it approaches this significant anniversary. Fans will watch closely to see if the quarterback can handle the pressures of finding love on a global stage.