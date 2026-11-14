NFL prospect watch: Lucky Sutton’s pass protection adds to his NFL Draft appeal

A 2027 NFL Draft scouting report on Lucky Sutton, Mike Lindsay, George Maile, Asher Cunningham and Brevin Hamblin ahead of SDSU-Utah State.

Jayden Denegal #4 hands the ball off to Lucky Sutton #7 of San Diego State during their game against Fresno State at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026 in San Diego, California.

The Aztecs and Aggies are part of a four-way tie for second place in the conference. Utah State has won three of its last four games, including a 17-10 victory over Fresno State last Saturday. Featured here before the Portland State game, Sutton has rushed for 323 yards and two touchdowns in three games since returning from injury.

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Last year’s Doak Walker Award semifinalist is 30 yards shy of 2,000 for his career. He’s averaging 3.2 yards after contact and has forced 22 missed tackles on 103 carries this season. Pro Football Focus ranks Sutton first nationally among running backs in pass blocking , a significant development for his NFL outlook. With only six career receptions, demonstrating receiving proficiency could elevate the Cathedral Catholic product beyond his late-round projection.

Featured here before the James Madison game, the 6-1, 185-pound Idaho State transfer shares the Pac-12 lead with three interceptions and has allowed completions on just 55.9% of 34 coverage targets. PFF ranks Lindsay 10th among cornerbacks in run defense and tied for 45th in tackling , with a minimum of 327 snaps. His length, ball instincts and willingness to tackle are foundational NFL traits.

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Draft-eligible in 2027, Lindsay could significantly enhance his stock by returning to refine his press technique and transitions against more sophisticated route runners. The former four-star recruit began his career at Baylor before developing into a versatile interior lineman. Maile started all 13 games at left guard last season and has played both guard spots this year. PFF ranks him 18th nationally among guards in pass blocking .

His anchor and positional versatility offer Day 3 appeal, but scouts will evaluate his lateral recovery against quicker interior rushers and ability to execute reach blocks. The Elon transfer has 73 tackles, including 9½ for loss, three sacks and three forced fumbles. PFF ranks Cunningham 28th among all defenders and 10th among linebackers . He ranks tied for 20th in run defense and 15th in coverage at his position.

His coverage proficiency complements his downhill instincts, giving him legitimate three-down NFL potential. Tackling consistency and the ability to disengage from NFL-caliber blockers will determine his draft ceiling. The 6-foot-5, 205-pound Utah Tech transfer has 324 career tackles, including 71 this season. PFF ranks Hamblin 44th among safeties and second in run defense .

His exceptional length and downhill temperament suggest a developmental big nickel capable of matching up with tight ends. Scouts will scrutinize his high-hipped transitions against quicker slot receivers. His special teams potential provides another path to an NFL roster.