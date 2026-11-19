Washington Commanders players and analysts discuss quarterback Sam Hartman's selection as The Bachelor, weighing his practice squad status against his viral popularity and future career.

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Hartman has become the unexpected center of a national media storm following ABC's confirmation that the 27-year-old athlete will star as the next lead in the hit reality dating series The Bachelor. The announcement, which was released on Friday, November 13, sparked immediate and polarized reactions within the NFL community, particularly among Hartman's own teammates and former professional players who analyze the intersection of sports discipline and reality television participation.

Veteran Criticism Regarding Professional Priorities

Former New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski, 37, offered a scathing critique of the timing, arguing that accepting the role while competing in the National Football League demonstrates misplaced priorities. Speaking on a Monday, November 18, episode of a podcast, Gronkowski stated that if the player had been on the active roster at the time of the announcement, he would have been fired immediately. Gronkowski emphasized that the organization would view such a decision as a lack of commitment, suggesting that a current roster player accepting such a role deserves to be let go on the spot to protect the team's focus.

Also read Washington Commanders QB Sam Hartman Confirms Bachelor Role

Former Patriots tight end Danny Amendola, 40, echoed these sentiments with equal fervor, questioning how such an opportunity could be considered during the middle of a football season. Amendola expressed frustration over the scheduling conflicts, asking what the organization was doing by allowing a player to pursue a television career while ostensibly committed to professional sports. Both Gronkowski and Amendola agreed that the timing of ABC's announcement was fundamentally incorrect for any athlete currently striving for on-field success.

Practice Squad Status Alters Team Reaction

The tone of the conversation shifted dramatically once it was clarified that Hartman is currently assigned to the Washington Commanders' practice squad rather than the active 53-man roster. Gronkowski immediately softened his stance upon hearing this distinction, admitting that he would allow a practice squad member to participate in such ventures. Gronkowski noted that while the active team is playing with limited resources, a practice squad position does not carry the same immediate pressure to be all-in during weekly games, thereby reducing the potential for distraction.

Advertisement

Amendola offered a similar perspective regarding the internal dynamics of a practice squad. He joked that while the arrangement might cause chaos within the active locker room, the reality is different for those not yet in the lineup. He described the atmosphere on the active roster as intense, noting that a player pursuing a TV show would not survive the scrutiny or the social dynamics of the main team. However, he acknowledged that Hartman possesses a certain charismatic aura that might make him suitable for the reality TV format, even if he struggles to fit into the rigid structure of professional football.

Teammates Support and Viral Social Media Presence

In stark contrast to the skepticism from former Patriots players, Commanders teammates have been openly supportive of Hartman's new chapter. Rookie linebacker Sonny Styles predicted that Hartman would fit the role of the Bachelor perfectly, citing his personality as a good guy who connects well with people. Styles made this comment during a sideline interview at the Ohio State versus Northwestern game on Saturday, November 14, highlighting the supportive environment within the Washington locker room.

Hartman's popularity extends beyond the football field, largely driven by a viral TikTok video posted from Washington Commanders training camp in August 2025. In the clip, the quarterback was signing autographs for fans when he was asked to say hello to one fan's mother. The video went viral, showcasing his charm and approachability, traits that likely contributed to his casting as The Bachelor. This online exposure has cemented his status as a crossover celebrity, bridging the gap between sports fandom and entertainment consumers.

Athlete Responds to Hype and Future Commitments

Sam Hartman addressed the swirling comments and jokes directly on Tuesday, November 17, via a social media post to his followers. He expressed a strong desire to return to his primary job of throwing the football, emphasizing that his full focus remains on his athletic career for the time being. Hartman stated that he is excited to join the Bachelor journey once the football season wraps up, indicating a clear separation between his professional obligations and his upcoming television appearance.

Advertisement

He issued a public message to Bachelor Nation, thanking them for the overwhelming support, love, and humor directed at his selection. Hartman indicated that he is eager to meet the contestants and embark on the journey, showing genuine enthusiasm for the reality television experience. His response demonstrates an awareness of the public conversation, balancing gratitude for the opportunity with a reaffirmation of his current professional responsibilities as a quarterback preparing for the NFL season.

Implications for Reality TV and Sports Crossovers

The situation highlights the evolving nature of athlete branding in the digital age, where players like Hartman can leverage on-field and off-field moments to secure lucrative entertainment opportunities. The debate between Gronkowski and Amendola underscores the traditional NFL view that players must prioritize the game above all else, especially if they are on the active roster. However, the support from current teammates suggests that the modern locker room is more accepting of diverse career paths, particularly for those on the practice squad who are not immediately impacting weekly outcomes.

As Hartman prepares to leave the practice squad for the filming of The Bachelor, the Washington Commanders will need to manage the roster changes that follow his departure. The team must find a replacement quarterback who can step in and maintain the team's performance during the season. Meanwhile, the entertainment industry continues to look for unique and charismatic figures to lead their franchises, proving that athletic fame can translate directly into television stardom. The coming weeks will reveal whether Hartman can successfully balance these dual identities or if the distraction will impact his standing in the NFL community.