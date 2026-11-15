NFL Prediction Panel, Joe Brady Differ on Bills' Degree of Difficulty vs. Jets

The Buffalo Bills are favored on the road against the New York Jets in Week 10, and the MMQB experts are in agreement of the expected result.

Nov 1, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady after the game with Buffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson after the game against the Baltimore Ravens | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect' first-year head coach Joe Brady, as he should, is cautiously approaching this Week 10 road test, the experts don't really see reason for worry.

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid tries to prevent New York Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood from tackling him, Sunday, September 14, 2025, in East Rutherford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectAll eight panelists picked Buffalo to post its eighth victory by defeating the Jets. Of the 14 games on the NFL Week 10 slate, the Bills are one of six unanimous selections.

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The Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals are the others. As always, the SI game picks are straight up. When it comes to the betting line, the Bills have moved to an 8.5-point road favorite over the Jets sacks New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith during the third quarter at Arrowhead Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectand the unit's capability to erupt, especially with a healthy receiving corps. Quarterback Geno Smith put together three consecutive 250+ yard passing performances until struggling at Arrowhead Stadium against the Chiefs in Week 9.

"They're one of the most explosive offenses. When they've had all the receivers healthy, you can see what that offense really looks like," said Brady.

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"It's going to be a huge challenge for us defensively as a football team, and a great opportunity for us. ” On the other side of the ball, the Bills must account for a capable Jets' pass rush that features outstanding rookie David Bailey. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLERRalph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation.

Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.