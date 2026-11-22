The Buffalo Bills are a heavy betting favorite over the Miami Dolphins in Week 11 as the expert panel tackles the underdog's chances of an outright upset.

Nov 9, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen reacts during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect subconsciously overlooking the Miami Dolphins when the Kansas City Chiefs are set to visit four days later. Will the looming marquee Thanksgiving night matchup be enough to trip up the Bills in Week 11? Will the "trap game" myth come to life on November 22 in Orchard Park?

Also read Three Keys to Bills Avoiding Trap-Game Letdown vs. Dolphins

Nov 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III celebrates with Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect "The only game is this week. If we ever approach it differently, then we're not doing everything we can to win this football game. We'll worry about next week, next week," said Brady.

Whether or not they've listened to Brady's comments, Sports Illustrated's weekly prediction panel isn't buying stock in the Dolphins' upset chances. AsThe Bills are once again an unanimous selection to win this week. As always, the SI expert picks are straight up. ).

Advertisement

For reference, Buffalo covered as an 8.5-point road favorite over the Jets last Sunday. The Bills are 7-2 against the spread this season. Nov 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore scores a touchdown during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectFor a quarterback who has a 14-3 lifetime record against the Dolphins, Allen doesn't view the Week 11 opponent as"If you were looking at strictly records, one win compared to eight. You turn on the tape of that defense, they're doing some fantastic things. I'm not just saying that," said Allen.

Sep 27, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins defensive end Chop Robinson hits Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Despite their lopsided win-loss record, the Dolphins rank fairly high in multiple defensive categories. Miami sits 10th overall in total defense . Their pass defense ranks seventh out of 32 teams.

"They are very sticky. That scheme is freakin awesome. Their head coach has them playing extremely hard. They're very in sync," said Allen.

Advertisement

As is almost always the case at this point in the NFL season, neither team is completely healthy for Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff in Orchard Park. The Dolphins will once again play without star running back De'Von Achane and staring signal caller Malik Willis.

Ollie Gordon and Nov 8, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II carries the ball in front of Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectGame odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLERRalph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI.

Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.