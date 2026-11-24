Buffalo remains the top team after a 26-9 win over Miami, while Detroit, Chicago and Kansas City move up ahead of two highly anticipated Thanksgiving games.

Buffalo remains No. 1 in the NFL power rankings for Week 12 after a 26-9 win against the Miami Dolphins. Greg Rousseau added two sacks to push his season total to 10, and Damar Hamlin notched an interception as the defense feasted on a fourth straight backup quarterback.

Bills Maintain Top Spot In NFL Power Rankings

James Cook became the second player in NFL history to rush for at least 75 yards and score a touchdown in nine consecutive games. The Bills are 9-1 and hold the top spot for another week. San Francisco demolished the Minnesota Vikings 35-10 in Mexico City. Brock Purdy cracked the code of the NFL's stingiest defense by throwing for three first-half touchdown passes, including the first two to George Kittle.

Also read NFL Thanksgiving schedule: Chiefs-Bills, Eagles-Cowboys and Bears-Lions highlight stuffed slate

He then engineered a 98-yard touchdown drive in the second half as traveling 49ers fans chanted M-V-P. Mike Evans added 109 receiving yards and a score. Denver honored the late franchise great Tom Jackson by collecting five sacks, 10 other quarterback hits and seven passes defended in a 38-24 win against the Raiders. The Broncos blew a 17-0 lead but sealed the win on Ja'quan McMillian's 35-yard pick-six.

Chicago moved up to No. 4 after a 21-13 win against the Saints. In-season addition Jeffery Simmons looked like a game-wrecker with three sacks. Montez Sweat added a safety, Dillon Thieneman had an interception and Austin Booker recovered a fumble. Caleb Williams threw two touchdown passes to extend the Bears' winning streak to five games.

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The Bears are 8-2. Kansas City climbed to No. 5 with a 34-7 rout of the Cardinals. Patrick Mahomes threw three touchdown passes, two to Travis Kelce. Emmett Johnson, filling in for Kenneth Walker III, carried 23 times for 105 yards and scored a touchdown for the fourth straight game.

Chiefs Rise As Vikings Fall In Rankings

Harrison Butker converted all six kicks, including two field goals. The Chiefs are 8-2. Minnesota dropped to No. 6 after the loss to San Francisco. Kirk Cousins threw a pick-six to Ji'Ayir Brown in his second start with the Vikings and second start against the 49ers in three weeks.

He became the first player ever to throw a pick-six for two different teams against the same opponent in one season. Will Reichard's would-be record 71-yard field goal attempt fell just short. The Vikings are 7-3. Detroit rose to No. 7 after a 31-21 win against the Buccaneers.

Jared Goff threw for two touchdowns and Jahmyr Gibbs ran for two more. The first game without Aidan Hutchinson, in addition to Jack Campbell, ended up being a gem by the defense, which has held four straight opponents to 275 or fewer total yards for the first time since 1976. The Lions are 8-2. Seattle sits at No. 8.

Drew Lock has led the Seahawks to four wins, going 3-0 as a starter, but the plan calls for Sam Darnold to resume the reins after the bye as long as his health complies. Zach Charbonnet's workload and production increased in each of his first three games. Jaxon Smith-Njigba has 1,207 receiving yards and has been great no matter who is throwing. The Seahawks are 6-4.

Los Angeles is No. 9. The preseason SuperTeam has had anything but an easy road, but the Rams return from their bye on a four-game winning streak. They return without Puka Nacua, who underwent season-ending knee surgery. The Rams are a combined 23-7 after their bye over the last three seasons, including 7-1 in 2023 after a 3-6 start.

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The Rams are 6-4. Cincinnati lost 22-20 to Washington when the Commanders kicked their fourth field goal of the second half. Joe Burrow threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns but took a costly sack on his final snap. Ja'Marr Chase was unusually quiet with 31 yards as a five-game winning streak ended.

Philadelphia rookie Abdul Carter's 12 quarterback pressures and two sacks terrorized Trevor Lawrence in a 23-18 win against the Jaguars. The secondary created two takeaways and allowed just six points on three other second-half red-zone trips. Malik Nabers caught a touchdown pass and Cam Skattebo did a back flip after a game-sealing first-down run. Cleveland's Geno Smith completed 17-of-21 passes for three touchdowns in a 27-24 win against the Chargers.

A tight end caught two touchdown passes for the first time in his career. It was the first game in franchise history with zero punts, zero turnovers, zero turnover on downs and zero missed field goals. Thanksgiving will deliver two of the most anticipated games of the season. The Bears-Lions Round 1 winner will be the slight favorite in an NFC North where all four teams could go to the playoffs, with Round 2 in Week 17.

Anticipated Matchups And Contract Extensions

The Bills-Chiefs rivalry will crown one team or the other as the favorite to come out of the AFC, at least until the Broncos can say their piece against the Steelers on Friday. Along with the 1-32 rankings, NFL Nation reporters picked a player from each team who could receive a contract extension this offseason.

Puni, eligible for an extension for the first time, is the clear choice in San Francisco based on consistency and production, though the 49ers have never given big bucks to a guard since Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch arrived in 2017. Anderson is a unique case in Buffalo after arriving as an undrafted rookie and spending four seasons as a reserve before starting in 2026. He is a tenacious blocker who is integral to the Bills' run game.

Caleb Williams Extension Priority For Bears

Kansas City added a receiver just ahead of the trade deadline, and he has eight receptions on nine targets for 112 receiving yards and a touchdown in two games. Caleb Williams becomes eligible for his first extension after this season. He is the franchise quarterback the Bears searched decades to find, and pairing him with coach Ben Johnson is the priority. Chicago wants to get ahead of a rapidly inflating QB market.

Williams said in September that money is not a motivating factor for me, but his top-10 play on a contending team could lead to around $70 million per year. Signing him early would keep his 2027 cap hit low while prorating a massive signing bonus into future years. There is no guarantee Denver gives McMillian an extension.