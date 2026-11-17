How does every NFL team stack up heading into Week 11? We made our 1-32 list and picked the non-quarterback MVPs for each roster.

, it's almost guaranteed that the player who accepts the MVP award will be a quarterback. Former Vikings running back Adrian Peterson is the only non-QB to be named MVP since 2010, and only three non-QBs have won in the 21st century.

But what if quarterbacks were disqualified from winning the award? In addition to our weekly 1-32 rankings, we asked our NFL Nation reporters to pick the non-quarterback MVP for each team at midseason. Which defenders and skill players deserve love for what they've done this season? To form the 1-32 list, our power panel of more than a dozen NFL analysts evaluates how all 32 teams stack up against one another.

Also read Chiefs vs. Falcons: NFL Week 10 Preview, Score Predictions

Here are a couple of highlights from this week's rankings: The Patriots' trip to Munich could not have gone any worse, as they left Germany with a two-game losing streak and without quarterback Drake Maye . That caused them to fall the most out of any team in our Power Rankings compared to last week , and Mayeif his ankle is fractured.

New England is 1-3 in its past four games, with all of its losses coming to NFC North opponents. The Browns are in the top 15 of our rankings for the first time this season after another comeback win -- this timehas conducted a winning drive in the fourth quarter or overtime in all six of the Browns' wins.

Watson joins the Cowboys' Troy Aikman and Lions' Matthew Stafford as the only QBs in the Super Bowl era to achieve that feat, per ESPN Research.over the Giants. Washington is 2-1 since its bye week, and it's still not out of the NFC East race yet, two games behind first-place New York while owning the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Giants.

However, the Commanders have only one divisional game left to boost their playoff odds --, Warner is making a strong case to be the first linebacker to win Defensive Player of the Year since Luke Kuechly in 2013. Warner's 88 tackles rank sixth in the NFL. He's tied for first in forced fumbles to go with a fumble recovery, 0.5 sacks and three pass breakups.

He has done all that after returning from athat cost him most of last season. For a defense on its fifth coordinator in five years, Warner is the constant and one of the primary reasons the Niners are 8-1. The transition from 4-3 defensive end to 3-4 outside linebacker has worked wonders for Rousseau. He is in the midst of a career season, leading the NFL in quarterback pressures and quarterback hits .

He is also tied for fourth in sacks . Just over halfway through the season, Rousseau has already matched or set career highs in just about every meaningful pass rushing or defending stat. ). Washington has 36 catches for 645 yards and six touchdowns, which puts him on pace to set career highs in catches and receiving yards.

There's a good chance he surpasses his previous best yardage before December. He also leads the NFL with a 17.9 yards-per-catch average. Sunday's game specifically showcased the trust Lawrence has in Washington's ability to win 50-50 balls. The Bears have maintained a top-five rushing offense despite a constant wave of injuries in the backfield.

A big reason for that is the load Swift has carried in. He ran in three second-half TDs against the Seahawks, has already reached a career-high of 10 TDs and is five away from setting the franchise's single-season record. Despite dealing with injuries of his own, Swift has not missed a game. Walker has been a blessing for the Chiefs' offense, considering he has producedmany of the team's explosive plays sincethis past offseason.

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He has already generated 1,044 all-purpose yards, and his 11 total touchdowns are already his career-high for a single season. By being a stabilizing presence, Walker has helped quarterbackNot even pass block win rate, which is a great metric, does Mims full justice. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Mims is in one-on-one blocking situations at the second-highest rate in the league . Yet he has the lowest pressure rate allowed among all offensive tackles .

Coach Zac Taylor gave Mims the highest praise Sunday by saying he wouldn't trade him for any other right tackle. Given Cincinnati's offensive success on a high dropback rate, it's hard to argue against Taylor's stance. The Broncos are the league's foremost escape artists -- six of their seven wins have come by one score -- so we're looking for an MVP from the defense that has closed out those contests.

Linebackerleads the league in tackles per game and run stop win rate , but Allen's down-to-down relentlessness is the tone-setter for the group. He is second in the league in quarterback hits despite a double-team rate of 79.4% on his pass-rush snaps. Allen impacts most everything happening around him. There are multiple options to choose from on the Vikings' elite defense, and it's even reasonable to consider kicker.

But Van Ginkel has been all over the field in coordinator Brian Flores' scheme. He leads the team in sacks and pressure rate and is tied for the lead in forced fumbles . He has also been in coverage on 84 snaps, a high number for a player with such gaudy pass rush statistics.

Smith-Njigba would be Seattle's undisputed MVP even if quarterbacks weren't excluded, and the historic numbers he's producing should at least get him consideration for the leaguewide award. His 1,207 receiving yards are more than the rest of the team has combined . According to Elias Sports Bureau, that's the highest percentage of a team's receiving yards through 10 games since 1966.

It puts the reigning AP Offensive Player of the Year on pace to break Calvin Johnson's single-season record of 1,964. Smith-Njigba's 10 touchdown catches and 79 receptions also lead the NFL. He has been unstoppable despite Seattle's instability at quarterback, withover the offseason. And he has proved to be worth every penny after a phenomenal start to his fourth season as the team's clear lead back.

With 62 career touchdowns, the 24-year-old recently passed Hall of Famer Terrell Davis for the most through a player's first four seasons in NFL history, per ESPN Research. His 1,384 scrimmage yards are the most a Lions player has produced through the first nine games of any season, and he has already scored 13 touchdowns. With all the injuries the Rams have dealt with on offense, they've had to lean on their running back tandem of Corum and.

On Sunday, Corum ran for 100 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries and finished with a career-high 20 touches. It was his sixth straight game with a touchdown. Corum has been a key part of the Rams' rushing success during a four-game winning streak in which they've outrushed their opponents 653-175 .

According to ESPN Research, that is the team's largest rushing yards differential over a four-game span since 1984, the year Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson ran for an NFL-record 2,105 yards.this offseason, there were some whispers that they overspent to extend a receiver who had never had more than 620 receiving yards or seven touchdowns in a season. He had also never played a full season because of injuries.

Now that Watson is third in the league in receiving yards and tied for third in touchdown catches , a deal that doesn't even rank him among the top 20 highest-paid receivers in terms of average per year looks pretty good. Even after a quiet night in the Steelers' blowout loss to the Bengals, Warren is still far and away the Steelers' MVP.

He ranks sixth among all players in yards from scrimmage this season and is averaging a league-best 5.7 yards per carry. Warren also ranks fifth in rushing yards after contact . Given Pittsburgh's inconsistent and ineffective passing game, Warren is the Steelers' most reliable option to move the ball.or former coordinator Jim Schwartz, and Ward is a big reason.

Cleveland is still playing the highest rate of man coverage in the NFL, and Ward's ability to shut down half the field gives coordinator Mike Rutenberg the confidence to use that man-heavy approach. Ward leads the Browns with three interceptions and is allowing 3.8 yards per target, the third fewest among corners with at least 30 targets, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.at quarterback. He has already set a new career high with 575 receiving yards.

The Giants' offense wouldn't be nearly as good if he wasn't for their. Likely has also been incredibly consistent, with at least 50 receiving yards in six games and just one drop. That and Likely's team-high seven touchdowns are the differentiators from wide receiverDraftKings' odds for Defensive Player of the Year . He has 39 combined tackles , 10.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

His sack total leads the league, and Anderson is tied for 12th with a 22.6% pass rush win rate at edge. The six-year veteran is one of the NFL's best pass-protecting running backs, which has exceptional value when defenses have blitzed quarterback. Stevenson's stat line isn't eye-popping -- 403 rushing yards, two rushing TDs, 27 catches, 259 receiving yards and two receiving TDs -- but his determination to play through a knee injury in Week 10 reflects his team-first approach.

On a team with few clear-cut candidates for this honor, that stands out. The Bucs' third-year safety is having another strong season in coverage, producing two interceptions and three pass deflections. But more importantly, he has assumed a leadership role that the Bucs have noticed -- and one that is necessary in a defense that deploys several rookies. With safetyHubbard carried the Panthers' offense Sunday with 172 total yards and two rushing touchdowns.

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He's on pace to eclipse career highs in every major statistical category this season, and he's considered the flagbearer for the locker room. He has already topped the bulk of his production from his forgettable 2025 campaign in just nine games. QuarterbackConsidering the porous nature of the Cowboys' defense, it's difficult to say a player on that unit deserves this honor, but that's how well Williams has played.

He leads the team with six sacks, the most for a Dallas defensive tackle in a season since 2017, and is second in QB pressures. Williams leads the NFL with 15 tackles for loss and is tied for fifth with three forced fumbles. He is doing everything he can to raise the level of play on defense. He just needs more help.

The seventh pick in April has made an instant impact with his speed and smarts. Styles leads Washington with 80 tackles -- nobody else has more than 55. He has recorded one sack, forced a fumble and intercepted a pass. His speed has helped stop big plays, and his pre-snap diagnosis even led to a crucial tackle for a loss in Week 10.

Styles is still learning and has certainly made mistakes, but he has provided Washington a defensive player to build around. Bowers has played on another level in his third season. Until Sunday's loss, which he had to leave early because of an, he had seven straight games with 70-plus receiving yards. He has also recorded at least 100 receiving yards in three contests.

Bowers' season is even more impressive when factoring in how a lot of his production has come from being lined up on the outside. He has run 96 routes from the outside, totaling 27 catches for 409 yards and four touchdowns on 36 targets. No surprise here. Robinson is third in the league in rushing yards despite going over 80 yards just once in the Falcons' past five games.

He is also third in scrimmage yards despite posting only two games of 40 or morereceiving yards since Week 1. Robinson has a team-leading six touchdowns and has done it all despite shaky offensive line play. Robinson has 216 yards over expectation, second only to the Chiefs' Kenneth Walker III, per NFL Next Gen Stats.rank fourth and second , respectively, in sacks this season.

But Young gets the nod here for the key plays he has made that aren't just sacks. He ranks 24th out of 133 qualifying edge rushers in pass rush win rate and is well on track for beating his career high of 10 sacks. Young would likely be receiving a lot more recognition if the Saints had a better overall record. It's been such a disappointing season that it's difficult to pick any valuable Ravens.

Flowers has been one of the few players who have exceeded expectations for Baltimore, but he had a costly fourth-quarter fumble on Monday night. His production has been impacted by injuries at quarterback. In 10 quarters with, Flowers has looked like one of the most dangerous wide receivers in the NFL, catching 16 passes for 353 yards and two touchdowns. In 26 quarters withWell, for starters, McBride is the only playmaker still standing.

He's getting all the attention from opposing defenses with receiver. McBride has 78 catches for 635 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He has carried the Cardinals' offense as far as it has gone this season, but he doesn't have a lot of help at the moment. Wilson has been frustrated at times by his usage, but he's still on pace for 1,125 receiving yards -- which would be a career high and his fourth 1,000-yard season in five years.

He's a bright spot on an offense that has gone nine straight quarters without a touchdown. The Jets should use him more in the red zone; he has only eight targets, one reception and one touchdown on plays inside the 20. Wilson is 26 years old and signed through 2030. He should be a foundational player for the team, but there's always the fear that he will ask to be traded to a winning squad.

Mann has been called on more than any other punter, which is what happens when your offense leads the league in three-and-outs by a healthy margin. But he has been nails for the most part. Mann has an NFL-best 22 punts inside the 20-yard line and only two touchbacks. His 86-yard boot inwas the second-longest punt since 2000.

And no, it is not a good sign when your punter is your first-half MVP. Even amid the Colts' dysfunction, Taylor has managed to be among the NFL's better running backs. He hasn't had the trademark 50- and 60-yard touchdowns, but he currently ranks fourth with 22 explosive runs . Taylor's 73.9 rushing yards per game is the lowest of his career.

But considering the added attention from defenses because of the lack of a consistent passing game, andThe Dolphins' 2026 second-round pick introduced himself to the NFL with 14 tackles in Week 1, and he hasn't slowed down since. Rodriguez is tied for second among all rookies in tackles per game with 8.9; he has forced a fumble, intercepted a pass and broken up four others.

Rodriguez has worn the green dot for the Dolphins all season, which shows how much trust Miami's new regime has in him as a foundational player for its defense. It's hard to find value in the Chargers' one-win debacle, but the defense has at least been passable. And there's no doubt that Tuipulotu is the best player on that unit. The 2023 second-round pick has a team-high 22 pressures and is tied for the team lead with three sacks.

His average run tackle comes after a gain of just 2.2 yards. Pollard has posted a gain of 30-plus yards in each of the past three games. And with 628 rushing yards so far, he is on his way to more than 1,000 yards for the fifth consecutive season. General manager Mike Borgonzi said he'd like to keep the 29-year old back after his contract expires at the end of the season.

The Titans see Pollard as a big part of QB's development.

"To have a guy like Tony who can move the pile, gain first downs with his legs, keep us in advantageous situations with regards to down-and-distance is always beneficial for the quarterback," coach Robert Saleh said.