A group of NFL teams that struggled with six or fewer wins last season have rebounded significantly, with the Browns, Bengals, Chiefs, Giants, Lions, and Vikings positioning themselves as strong playoff contenders. Despite varying paths to success, including coaching changes and key injuries, these franchises demonstrate how quickly fortunes can shift in the league.

If you haven’t been paying much attention to the NFL, this season’s projected playoff field might look unrecognizable. One year ago, each endured a brutal 2025 season that left them with six or fewer wins and watching the playoffs from home.

Fast-forward to this fall, when after 10 weeks, they’ve already won more games than they did all of last year. Those turnarounds have put them in the driver’s seat for the upcoming playoffs — and they’re not alone in going from missing out to becoming a postseason factor. Both Detroit and Minnesota missed the NFC’s final playoff spot last season while finishing 9-8 in a brutally difficult NFC North. Now, both are 7-2.

Also read Concerns for four NFL teams on playoff bubble: Cowboys, Raiders, Texans, Patriots

The NFL’s postseason includes 14 teams; if the current playoff projections were to hold, the Browns, Bengals, Chiefs, Giants, Lions and Vikings would make up nearly half the field only 12 months after failing to make the last postseason. Their revival is a reminder of how quickly franchises’ fortunes can change. Their quick turnarounds don’t owe to a few shared traits. Each ranks in the league’s upper half in fewest points allowed.

Most draw around the league average in penalties and create around the league average in turnovers. The biggest catalyst for the Giants’ switch from the bottom of the NFC East to its top took place when they hired longtime coach John Harbaugh in the offseason. Yet all of their months of planning for a new era were upended in only Week 2, when starting quarterback Jaxson Dart suffered a season-ending knee injury.

New York patched together the position before taking a leap of faith and trading for J.J. McCarthy, a 2024 first-round pick who had quickly lost the Vikings’ confidence. In New York, McCarthy hasn’t turned into an overnight passing sensation in his four games as starter, with only two touchdowns and two interceptions. Still, his rating and completion percentage are better than the Giants’ previous backup, which in the middling NFC East has kept the Giants in first place.

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By leading the NFL in blitzes and pressure — including eight sacks in Sunday’s key win against NFC North rival Green Bay — Minnesota’s defense has kept the team competitive all season and has provided a high floor for their potential.

“All we have to do is be mediocre at this point,” star receiver Justin Jefferson said Sunday. Getting to mediocre has taken the entire season. After Minnesota soured on McCarthy last winter, it added veteran quarterback Kyler Murray. When Murray was less than inspiring, too, it played backup Carson Wentz.

When he couldn’t bring life to one of the NFL’s least explosive offenses, either, the Vikings traded for Las Vegas starter Kirk Cousins at last week’s trade deadline, in a move that instantly paid off. How anemic was Minnesota’s offense? Even after scoring 30 points against the Packers, the Vikings have still scored only 15 touchdowns this season, second-worst in the NFL.

In Detroit, the opposite story has unfolded: The Lions’ defense looked to be a liability during the season’s first month while quarterback Jared Goff, receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and back Jahmyr Gibbs helped the Lions score 30 or more points in four of their first five games. Since allowing 29.6 points per game over the season’s first five games, the Lions have rebounded to allow just 12.7 in their last four — all wins.

Detroit’s challenge is sustaining that defensive improvement. Since Nov. 1, the unit has suffered a pair of devastating injuries. Starting linebacker Jack Campbell was, while star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson tore a knee ligament while celebrating a sack in Week 10 and will miss the season.

“We will pick up the slack and it’s going to require a lot of guys doing — it’s going to require a lot out of everybody,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said. “One guy cannot pick up the slack of , but we have enough here to weather this storm and rise above it. ”Running used to pay this pro athlete’s bills. Now, it’s OnlyFans.

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Kansas City was perhaps the most predictable turnaround. The Chiefs were unusually poor in one-score games in 2025, then lost superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a knee injury. Neither seemed likely to repeat in 2026. Yet the Chiefs have done more than simply stabilize themselves this fall — at times, they’ve looked as strong as the vintage Chiefs teams that turned the team into a dynasty.

Mahomes’ averages this season for yards gained per pass attempt and yards gained per catch are both above his career averages. The combination of Mahomes and offseason acquisition running back Kenneth Walker III has improved the Chiefs this season in virtually every offensive category, notably jumping from 25th in rushing offense to fifth this season.

In Cleveland, it’s not unusual for the Browns to already be out of contention this deep into the season; the franchise has played in just four playoff games since 1995 and won just once. They’re still in the hunt despite being outscored 78-13 in first quarters. All six of their wins have come by four points or fewer.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson has become a comeback artist, with four of the wins requiring a double-digit comeback, including Sunday’s win over Houston that saw the Browns erase a 17-0 hole.

“I wish collectively him and I together would play better early and coach better early so that we didn’t have to get to this,” Browns coach Todd Monken said Sunday. “It’s been a credit to our team, our guys up front. We have a special group, and it says a lot about Deshaun. ” One of the hottest teams in the league is Cincinnati, which has scored 30 or more points in a franchise-record five consecutive games.

Quarterback Joe Burrow’s 310 passing yards per game and his 27 passing touchdowns lead the NFL.