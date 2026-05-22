NFL Playoff Betting Analysis: Steelers or Jaguars?

The author discusses their projections for the 2022 NFL season and explains the strengths and weaknesses of the Steelers and Jaguars as playoff contenders.

So this is a team that made the playoffs last year, that was excellent, um, and is gonna hit like a sharp regression. Because we had a little bit of a top-heavy NFL last season.

And I also think that there's, there's an obvious answer, but I think that there's also some, there's some interesting ones kind of laying in wait there. So, I'm probably gonna take the obvious one off the board, OK, Steelers. But I mean, I, I, I think, I, I think it's like, I just look at the age of the roster, you know what I mean?

And if they can keep it all together, like I actually think it's built to leverage Aaron Rodgers' experience because you're putting so much experience around him, which means you're gonna be able to run the offense in a way that you wouldn't be able to if you had a bunch of 1st and 2nd-year guys with them.

So, you know, like that's, you know, Michael Pittman, um, turning 29, that's DK Metcalf turning 29, that's Rico Dowdell in his 8th year, that's Pat Friarmuth, I think he's going to year 6. you know, so you've got like a lot of like guys who have NFL experience, like a ton of NFL experience, and that means you're gonna be able to run the offense at like a higher. That the offense is gonna have a higher collective IQ level, which is gonna, I think, leverage more out of what Aaron can do.

Um, but, like the flip side of that is, What happens if a bunch of these guys hit a wall at once and like that's what I'd be concerned with. Well, I, I was gonna do the Jaguars, right? Um, I mean, Patriots are a 4-win team from a year ago. And again, I know the Patriots fans are sick of hearing this, but they go from last year to this year where projected playoff opponents, 12345678, not counting.

Of those teams that they're playing, have realistic playoff aspirations. They start the season against Seattle, uh, then they go to Pitt, then they have Pittsburgh, Jacksonville, Buffalo





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NFL Playoffs Betting Projections Strengths Weaknesses Steelers Jaguars Aaron Rodgers Experience Offense

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