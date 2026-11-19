The Detroit Lions had insurance covering up to $45 million for Aidan Hutchinson's injuries, which could provide future cap relief after his ACL tear. Hutchinson's injury occurred while celebrating a sack, prompting players like Amon-Ra St. Brown and Cam Skattebo to reconsider their own celebrations.

The Detroit Lions reportedly insured Aidan Hutchinson for up to $45 million for injuries suffered between May 31, 2026 and May 31, 2027, according to the Free Press.

That coverage included $12 million of his $15 million signing bonus, his $28.41 million option bonus that registered earlier this year and his $1.2 million base salary for this season. The insurance can ultimately help the Lions since teams can receive future cap credits for insurance payments that cover injured players contracts. Hutchinson tore his ACL while celebrating a sack in Munich, Germany, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, during an NFL game against the New England Patriots.

Also read Giants' Cam Skattebo says he's done doing signature backflip celebration

St Brown Shares Injury Details

The injury occurred after he performed a celebration that Amon-Ra St. Brown had shown him and Jahmyr Gibbs during a mini-practice the day before. St. Brown shared the story on the latest episode of The St. Brown Bros. podcast, explaining that he, Hutchinson and Gibbs were discussing celebrations after practice on Saturday. I got to do the fist bump celly, St. Brown said. And I did it like two or three times, showing them how to do it.

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Hutch was there and then, I did not know Hutch was going to do it. I was actually going to do it after I scored, and he ended up doing it and got hurt. I am like, F bro. Like, there is no way that we just talked about that and he did it and just got hurt.

At the time, I did not know how bad his injury was. But to find out after that he tore his ACL doing that was like, there is no way I can ever do that again. The injury has made other NFL players reconsider their own celebrations. After witnessing a star player tear his ACL celebrating a sack, running back Cam Skattebo has finally accepted that doing backflips after scoring touchdowns might not be the best idea.

Skattebo Bans Backflips After ACL Tear

He had long resisted ditching his touchdown celebration, even after he suffered a significant injury of his own as a rookie. Skattebo recently told the New York Post, I am saying yeah no more backflips. Mentally, I am like, I am not doing that. That ain't going to happen to me.

The Lions (7-2) have $32.9 million available in cap space for this season and are projected for $36.6 million in cap space in 2027 before any credits could be applied. Teams insuring mega contracts like Hutchinsons is a common practice across sports leagues but it is not a given. The Lions, for example, reportedly did not insure quarterback Jared Goffs or linebacker Jack Campbells extension in recent years, according to the Free Press.

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Ex-Lions president Rod Wood said last year, per the outlet, It is becoming more and more expensive, I think, because the insurance companies have had to pay out on a few of these things. So it gets into a financial decision about how much. It is like any other insurance, you do not ever want to have to collect on it, but the premiums are real expensive while you are waiting to collect on it.

Lions Insure Hutchinson Mega Contract

Hutchinson is a sensational talent but has struggled to stay on the field over the last three seasons. His 2024 season ended after five games due to a fractured left tibia and fibula, and he appeared in all nine games this season before being shut down. The insurance coverage could provide the Lions with future salary cap relief if they file a claim, as teams can receive cap credits for insurance payments that cover injured players contracts.

This is particularly important given Hutchinsons large contract and the teams current cap situation. Hutchinson remains a key player for the Lions, and his absence will be felt as the team continues its season. The incident serves as a reminder of the risks players take even in celebration, and how quickly a season can change due to injury.