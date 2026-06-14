NFL OTAs Offer 3 Small Lessons About Justin Herbert’s Chargers

There are some important early lessons about the Chargers to know right now.

Some of those things might register as controversial. See, for example, the handling of Quentin Johnston. It’s one of the more polarizing things around the Chargers for the fanbase and will be well into the summer.

Other things, like the emphasis on offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, are pretty universally praised. The trade suggestions for AJ Brown were funny. So were the ideas to go get Tyreek Hill. Or Deebo Samuel.

Or George Pickens. Or whatever other wide receiver around the NFL who was available, or might be. The lack of a move by McDaniel to get more serious weapons in the door is a pretty loud endorsement of Johnston. The former first-round pick has had his fair share of drop issues, but if McDaniel likes him, it’s probably best for fans to buy into the idea, too.

After years of neglecting the guard spot, the Chargers, naturally, used a high pick investment on Slaughter…a college center. The Chargers are expecting Slaughter to pick up guard in the NFL and be ready to start when the time comes. But in the meantime, they’re going as slow as possible, with veteran journeyman Kayode Awosika actually working over the rookie with the first-team offense so far.

In other words, it’s hard to blame fans who would have preferred the team just take an actual guard who can soak up all of these reps right away. Jim Harbaugh is the head coach, but this has been the offseason of McDaniel. Go ahead and take a look at the list of weapons added for McDaniel to fit his scheme since he arrived:and…not thrown at all.

Instead, McDaniel has him working on new footwork in certain scenarios, all with the goal of getting the ball out faster in his system. Chris Roling has covered the NFL since 2010 with stints at Bleacher Report, USA TODAY Sports Media Group and others. Raised a Bengals fan in the '90s, the Andy Dalton era was smooth sailing by comparison. He graduated from the E. W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and remains in Athens.





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