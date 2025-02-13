NFL on the Brink of Another Era of Innovation

Roger Goodell's quest for innovation continues to shape the NFL, with upcoming changes to scheduling, international expansion, and officiating.

Roger Goodell , the NFL commissioner, is renowned for his constant pursuit of innovation within the league. His philosophy centers around the idea that success can stifle progress, urging the NFL to continually evolve and experiment. Over the years, Goodell has spearheaded numerous changes, from shifting the draft to prime time and allowing choreographed touchdown celebrations to speeding up the pace of play and moving back extra point kicks.

He's also explored shrinking the preseason, expanding the regular season, changing kickoff rules, dramatically increasing the international schedule, and even scheduling games on Black Friday, Christmas Day, and the first Friday of the season.As the Philadelphia Eagles celebrate their Super Bowl victory and the league prepares for another offseason, it's clear that more changes are on the horizon. Beyond the roster reshuffling that occurs every year, several notable shifts are anticipated in the upcoming season.The NFL continues to expand its global reach, with games scheduled in Dublin, Berlin, Madrid, and Sao Paulo. This trend signals a potential future where the NFL could feature a full slate of 17 games played outside the United States, encompassing a worldwide tour. Additionally, the league is exploring the possibility of reducing the preseason to two weeks, aligning with the growing preference for a longer regular season. Officiating is also under review, with the NFL considering expanding the list of reviewable plays to enhance accuracy and fairness. The recent success of the Kansas City Chiefs, who won several close games in the 2024 season, has fueled calls for stricter officiating and a greater emphasis on replay reviews





