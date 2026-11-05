NFL Offseason Coaching Changes Impact 2026 Season Standings

Analysis of the 10 head coaching changes in the NFL shows mixed results for new leaders like Mike McCarthy and Joe Brady as the 2026 season progresses with significant roster shifts.

Multiple head coaching changes across the National Football League have defined the current 2026 season landscape. ESPN reported on ten recent shifts that tied with historical records from 1978, 1997, 2006, and 2022 for the most ever in an offseason. New leaders now include Mike McCarthy at the Steelers, Joe Brady with the Bills, and Jeff Hafley with the Dolphins. The article evaluates how these teams have performed since their respective hires began.

Bills Offense Dominates Under New Leadership

Joe Brady has transformed the Buffalo Bills into the highest-scoring team in the league with 33.3 points per game. The offense ranks second in total yards and yards per play while utilizing a vertical approach that leverages Josh Allen's exceptional accuracy. Allen currently leads the NFL with 8.7 yards per pass attempt, driving a potent attack that also excels in the red zone. Despite this offensive prowess, the defense presents challenges as it ranks 30th in yards allowed per game. Buffalo has already secured a 6-1 record, matching their best start since the 2022 season which concluded with a 13-3 record.

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Steelers Balance Run Game With Passing Challenges

Mike McCarthy has implemented a physical identity at Acrisure Stadium that relies heavily on the ground game led by running back George Pickens. The Pittsburgh Steelers have held opponents to a league-best 51.3 rushing yards per game over the last three contests. Their offense has been particularly effective at home, where they average 27.8 points per game compared to 17.3 on the road. However, the passing attack remains inconsistent, ranking 20th in passing yards and 21st in air yards per attempt. Aaron Rodgers has struggled with accuracy, including an interception against the Giants, while red zone efficiency sits at just 50 percent.

Giants Foundation Built On Defense And Special Teams

The New York Giants have demonstrated remarkable improvement under new head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy. Their record has already matched their entire win total from the 2025 season, with a 3-1-1 record in one-score games compared to a 1-7 mark last year. The defense ranks ninth overall while special teams sit eighth in expected points added. Quarterback Drew Lock and later Tommy DeVito have managed the offense well despite injuries to key players like edge rusher. Following their victory over the Houston Texans, New York became the favorite to win the NFC East for the first time since 2016.

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Browns Resilience Masks Offensive Struggles

The Cleveland Browns have adopted a gritty persona under head coach Todd Monken, winning all five of their games via last-minute drives. Despite this resilience, the offense ranks 29th in points per game at 17.4 due to inconsistent play from the offensive line. Rookie wide receiver is performing well but still ranks 28th in QBR among qualifying players. The team faces additional uncertainty as key players potentially miss Week 9. Monken has emphasized that practice simulations have prepared the team for these high-pressure late-game situations.

Other AFC And NFC Coaching Shifts

Several other organizations have seen significant changes with managers like Jesse Minter joining the Ravens and Robert Saleh taking the Titans. The Arizona Cardinals hired Mike LaFleur while the Atlanta Falcons brought in Kevin Stefanski. Meanwhile, the Dolphins hired Jeff Hafley as their new defensive coordinator. These changes reflect a broader trend of teams seeking new identities for the upcoming competitive seasons.

Historical Context Of Coaching Instability

The ten head coaching changes match the highest totals recorded in 1978, 1997, 2006, and 2022. This level of turnover indicates a period of significant strategic realignment across the league. Teams are actively seeking new directions to improve their standing in both the AFC and NFC conferences.