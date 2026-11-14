NFL official Don Willard will referee two games in one day after FAA ground stop disrupts travel, league says

NFL official Don Willard will referee two games in one day, driving 110 miles from Indianapolis to Cincinnati after the FAA ground stop hit Week 10.

LA gang member, who helped Olympian turned into billion-dollar drug trafficker, charged in federal indictment Updated start times for college football games affected by FAA ground stop, broken down by conferenceLewis Hamilton's Gaza Instagram posts draw scrutiny after visit to Egypt's Rafah Crossing borderLane Kiffin owes LSU fans more than hype as Texas threatens to bury $40 million playoff dream Clown Desmond Howard takes a disgusting shot at Jeremiah Smith, buy Melania's swimsuit & Butler Blue V debuts UFC star and 21-year-old friend reportedly cleared to wrestle at RAF days after fending off hotel lobby ambush WWE's Tiffany Stratton leaves little to the imagination as she mocks rival in first appearance since title winRing of Honor's Deonna Purrazzo talks possibility of Steve Maclin joining All Elite WrestlingMike Evans ruled out, Trent Williams questionable as NFC-leading 49ers' injury concerns persistCowboys owner Jerry Jones updates timeline for NFL's 18-game schedule, floats preseason reductionFAA system failure puts system vulnerabilities in focusSen Kennedy vows to ‘fight’ as Democrats prepare to take control of CongressFAA ground stop disrupts air travel with thousands of cancellationsFormer pilot says ground stop was the 'right decision'U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy and FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford hold a press conference to provide updates on Friday’s rare nationwide ground stop triggered by air traffic communication failures.announced that it had to adjust its officiating assignments for Week 10 games, reassigning officials to games within driving distance of their hometowns.

One referee, Don Willard, will officiate two games on the same day.

Also read NFL prospect watch: Lucky Sutton’s pass protection adds to his NFL Draft appeal

"The changes will necessitate that three backup referees – umpires Barry Anderson and Duane Heydt and side judge Don Willard – will work as referees in the following games:Side judge Don Willard is in action during the game between the Green Bay Packers and the Denver Broncos at Lambeau Field on Sept. 22, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. Side judge Don Willard works during a preseason game between the Buffalo Bills and the Indianapolis Colts at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

, on Aug. 13, 2022.game, Alex Moore was set for the Jacksonville Jaguars- Tennessee Titans matchup, Carl Cheffers was going to referee the Miami Dolphins-Indianapolis Colts game, and Clete Blakeman was supposed to referee the Pittsburgh Steelers-Cincinnati Bengals game.for Colts-Dolphins at 1 p.m. ET and then drive roughly 110 miles to Cincinnati to referee Steelers-Bengals at 8:20 p.m. ET. It is unknown whether Willard will be the first referee ever to work two games in one day.

Advertisement

Side Judge Don Willard participates in the National Anthem before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. , on Sept. 20, 2026. In the NFL’s announcement, the league said each of its 17 officiating crews has a designated backup who is trained throughout the season to fill in when needed.was just the second since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

More than 2,000 flights were canceled, forcing college football teams to scramble ahead of Saturday’s games.