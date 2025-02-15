NFL News Roundup: Seahawks Offseason Buzz, Cardinals Rumors, Draft Predictions, and More

A comprehensive roundup of the latest NFL news, including insights into the Seattle Seahawks' offseason plans, analyses of other teams' moves and situations, and predictions for the upcoming 2025 season.

In today's news roundup, Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon makes some playful remarks about Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. The article also delves into the Seahawks ' offseason plans, including potential upgrades at offensive tackle and wide receiver. There's discussion about the team's salary cap situation and whether to re-sign defensive tackle Jarran Reed.

The Seahawks' offensive scheme under new coordinator Klint Kubiak is analyzed, with a focus on incorporating running back Kenneth Walker III more prominently. Coach Mike Macdonald's approach to the upcoming NFL Draft is highlighted, and there are insights from general manager John Schneider about the team's offensive line. The article also touches upon the Seahawks' recent contract negotiations with linebacker Uchenna Nwosu.Beyond the Seahawks, the article explores news and developments from other NFL teams, including the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills, and Atlanta Falcons. It examines the Cardinals' coaching hires and quarterback rumors, the Rams' post-season outlook, the 49ers' potential reunion with a former Dolphins running back, and the Bills' announcement that backup offensive lineman Tommy Doyle has medically retired.The news roundup also covers the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, with predictions and insights from experts. It discusses potential Super Bowl contenders and breakout teams for the next season, along with the largest offseason needs facing each NFL franchise. The article concludes with a look at five teams predicted to take a significant fall in 2025 and highlights some underrated defensive free agents who could make a significant impact in the upcoming season.





