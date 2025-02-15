NFL News Roundup: Seahawks Mock Drafts, 49ers Defense, and Offseason Buzz

A compilation of NFL news covering the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, and the upcoming offseason. Topics include mock drafts for the Seahawks, analysis of the 49ers' defensive performance, and predictions for teams poised to make a leap in 2025.

In Today’s Links: mocks, Coby Bryant highlights, Seattle Seahawks staff at the Senior Bowl, lots of O-Line talk, and much more from the world of the NFL. Stick with us at Field Gulls as we ramp up for the Combine, the Draft, the rumors, et al. Thanks for being here.

#np Close To You by John Roseboro 'I'll be surprised if Seahawks don't draft a QB' - Seaside JoeThe Seahawks don't go near QBs in the draft, but will that change in 2025? Watch: Coby Bryant 2024 highlights - Seahawks WireBryant snagged the first three interceptions of his career in 2024. Seattle Seahawks hiring ex-NFL OC who worked with Kubiak - Seattle SportsThe Seattle Seahawks are hiring former Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Justin Outten to work under new OC Klint Kubiak, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Why center is key spot for Seattle Seahawks OC to evaluate - Seattle SportsFormer NFL quarterback Brock Huard points to spot on the offensive line that is key in new Seattle Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak's scheme. Behind The Scenes With The Seahawks At The 2025 Senior Bowl - Seahawks.comGo behind the scenes with the Seahawks player personnel department and head coach Mike Macdonald for a couple days at the 2025 Senior Bowl. Seahawks mock draft 1.0: O-line help, defensive playmakers and a QB flier - The AthleticHere's one scenario where Seattle could address its biggest need, add two key defenders and still land an intriguing option at QB. Seattle Seahawks face decision on 2 key defenders this week - Sports Illustrated Seahawks News, Analysis, and MoreWhy the front office needs to make a call on two of their most-important defensive starters. Macdonald, Seahawks hire Justin Outten, run game specialist | Tacoma News TribuneMike Macdonald, Klint Kubiak want Kenneth Walker, Seahawks running more. He hires former Titans, Broncos assistant Justin Outten as new run game specialist. 49ers news: Why the Niners are primed for a bounce back season in 2025 - Niners NationDo the 49ers have the pieces to be a contender in 2025? The 49ers Defense Ranked 19th in Tackling Efficiency in 2024 - Sports Illustrated 49ers News, Analysis, and MoreThe 49ers defense was soft in 2024. It had some defensive backs who could cover, but it couldn't stop the run or tackle well. In fact, the 49ers defense ranked just 19th out of 32 teams in tackling efficiency according to the NFL's Next Gen Stats. Is Daniel Jones a Fit For Arizona Cardinals? - Sports Illustrated Cardianls News, Analysis, and MoreThe Arizona Cardinals might be interested in Daniel Jones, but would the move make sense? Arizona Cardinals make change at outside linebackers coach, bring in Matt Feeney - Revenge of the BirdsA little change up in the coaching staff with Matt Feeney coming aboard. Rams Draft: Should L.A. have drafted Cooper DeJean over Braden Fiske? - Turf Show TimesShould the Rams have selected Cooper DeJean instead of Braden Fiske in the 2024 NFL Draft? The Biggest Decision for Rams Offseason Is What To Do With Their WR Room - Sports Illustrated Rams News, Analysis, and MoreWith the departure of Cooper Kupp in the offseason looking imminent, the Rams' skill group looks significantly worse. One of their biggest decisions of the off-season will be what they do with it. 2025 NFL offseason previews: 32 teams’ needs, free agents, draft picks, salary cap space and more - Yahoo Sports Let’s be honest — there’s no such thing as an offseason in the NFL. Report: Jaguars claim there's 'no chance' Trevor Lawrence will be traded - NBC SportsTeam reportedly calls the possibility 'ridiculous.' 2025 NFL offseason: Free agency, draft questions for 32 teams - ESPNWhich quarterbacks could be on the move? Which roster holes need to be filled? Our reporters take a closer look at the biggest questions for the 2025 offseason. Can WR Justin Jefferson elevate Vikings to a Super Bowl? - ESPNThe Eagles just rode RB Saquon Barkley to a championship. Can the Vikings replicate that with a pass catcher like Jefferson? Ranking all 59 starting quarterbacks from the 2024 NFL season: Lamar Jackson or Josh Allen at No. 1? - NFL.comNick Shook evaluates every quarterback who started a game during the 2024 campaign (including the playoffs) to create one comprehensive ranking -- from 1 to 59 -- for the entire season. Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton: 'We have everything you want to win a championship' - NFL.comThe Ravens came up shy again in the postseason, but star safety Kyle Hamilton doesn't see major gaps in the roster. Hamilton joined The Mina Kimes Show, suggesting Baltimore has the pieces in place to contend for a Lombardi Trophy. NFL’s best playoff moments 2025: Game-winning doink, Super Bowl birthday pick six - The AthleticThe Commanders stunned foes, Josh Allen was Superman and Saquon Barkley and Cooper DeJean had plenty to celebrate in the postseason. Five NFL teams poised to make leap in 2025: Panthers, Patriots could surprise; 49ers due for comeback year - CBSSport





Seahawks News and NFL Offseason OutlookA roundup of Seattle Seahawks news, including areas for improvement and potential for a Super Bowl run, plus other NFL offseason highlights.

Seahawks News and More: Comp Picks, Rookie Reviews, Coaching Rumors, and NFL Playoffs UpdateThis article covers a variety of NFL news, including updates on the Seattle Seahawks' upcoming draft picks, rookie performance evaluations, potential offensive coordinator candidates, and notable players selected for the PFWA All-NFC team. It also delves into the latest happenings in the NFC and beyond, with discussions on the Chicago Bears' new head coach, free agent movement, and the Rams' defense.

Seahawks News and NFL Updates: Draft Picks, Coaching Decisions, and Rookie ReviewsGet the latest news on the Seattle Seahawks, including projected compensatory draft picks, Riq Woolen's future, and offensive coordinator candidates. We also explore rookie reviews and delve into notable NFL developments such as coaching decisions, contract extensions, and playoff analysis.

