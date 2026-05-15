NFL News: 49ers' International and Domestic Games for the 2022-2023 Season

The San Francisco 49ers' upcoming season includes several international and domestic games, including the first-ever NFL regular-season game in Melbourne, Australia, and the first time hosting the Broncos, Commanders, Raiders, Vikings, and Eagles since specific seasons.

The 49ers will open the season against the Los Angeles Rams in the first-ever NFL regular-season game in Melbourne , Australia . The most recent international trip was in 2022, which ended in a 38-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City .

The 49ers will host the Broncos for the first time since the 2018 season. The 49ers will host the Commanders for the first time since the 2022 season. The 49ers head to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the first time since 2022. The 49ers will host the Raiders for the first time since the franchise moved to Las Vegas.

San Francisco will travel to Dallas for the first time since the 49ers defeated the Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Round in 2022. For the first time in series history, the 49ers will face the Vikings on NBC's Week 13 at New York Giants. The 49ers will face the Chargers on Sunday, December 27 at 1:25 p.m. PT. The 49ers look to win at home against the Eagles for the first time since 2014





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San Francisco 49Ers NFL International Games Domestic Games Melbourne Australia Los Angeles Rams Arizona Cardinals Mexico City Broncos Commanders Raiders Vikings Chargers Eagles Mercedes-Benz Stadium New York Giants Dallas Week 13 Week 17

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