NFL Network’s Jamie Erdahl responds to ‘body weight’ hate mail in stone-faced video

NFL Network personality Jamie Erdahl said a man once sent a handwritten letter to her work “about my post-partum body weight.”

NFL Network personality Jamie Erdahl said a man once sent a handwritten letter to her work “about my post-partum body weight. ”Saturday, Erdahl, who serves as a co-host on “Good Morning Football,” recalled the letter while responding to social media insults.

“You think your social media insults can affect me? ” Erdahl wrote over a video of her eating a bag of Doritos in her car.

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“I had a man take his time to handwrite and USPS postage stamp a hate letter about my post-partum body weight to be delivered to me at work. “I wonder how this guy is doing today? ” she wrote in the caption, adding the hashtag, “postpartum. ”NFL Network personality Jamie Erdahl said a man once sent a handwritten letter to her work “about my post-partum body weight.

”Reporter Jamie Erdahl on the field prior to an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on December 27, 2025 in Inglewood, California. Jamie Erdahl attends the 15th Annual NFL Honors at Palace Of Fine Arts on February 5, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

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“My dad passed. I can finally say it out loud,” Erdahl said.

“My dad died diagnosed with pancreatic cancer mid February of this year.. he made it three months. “It has been terrible. But we’re still working. We still got have three kids under the age of 7.

My mom lives with us half the time. ”Before that, Erdahl was a host and sideline reporter at CBS Sports since 2014. NFL Network personality Jamie Erdahl said a man once sent a handwritten letter to her work"about my post-partum body weight.

"Reporter Jamie Erdahl on the field prior to an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on December 27, 2025 in Inglewood, California. Jamie Erdahl attends the 15th Annual NFL Honors at Palace Of Fine Arts on February 5, 2026 in San Francisco, California.