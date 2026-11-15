NFL Munich Game 2026: Cage The Elephant Halftime, Patriots-Lions Kickoff and Streaming Guide

Watch the 2026 NFL Munich Game featuring the Patriots and Lions on November 15. Cage The Elephant performs at halftime. Get streaming options and schedule details.

The 2026 NFL Munich Game arrives on Sunday, November 15, as the New England Patriots challenge the Detroit Lions at the FC Bayern Munich Stadium. This high-stakes international clash features a 5-4 Patriots squad taking on a 6-2 Lions team in a contest defined by intense competition. The kickoff is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET, which aligns with 6:30 a.m. PT and 3:30 p.m. CEST to accommodate both American and European time zones.

Cage The Elephant headlines the halftime show, with lead singer Matt Shultz delivering a set projected to start around 11 a.m. ET. The performance leverages the band's Grammy-winning status to attract a broader audience beyond traditional football fans. This musical segment provides a cultural bridge, blending American rock energy with the unique atmosphere of a German sporting event.

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Adding to the local cultural integration, the Bavarian brass band LaBrassBanda is scheduled to perform the German National Anthem, Das Lied der Deutschen. Fresh information confirms that country music artist Drew Baldridge will also appear during the pre-game ceremonies. This combination of local brass and American country acts creates a distinct pre-game experience compared to standard domestic NFL openers.

The game broadcasts exclusively on FOX, providing a central hub for live coverage and analysis. Digital viewers can access the stream through the FOX One platform, which serves as a comprehensive app for cord-cutters. This app includes live access to FOX alongside other network content such as FS1, FS2, the Big Ten Network, and local affiliate feeds.

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For those without traditional cable subscriptions, several streaming services offer viable pathways to watch the matchup. Hulu + Live TV provides access to FOX at $64.99 for the first month, rising to $94.99 thereafter. This plan includes a five-day free trial, allowing new users to test the service before committing to the full monthly rate.

Sling TV offers a Blue plan for $54.99 per month, which includes FOX and more than 40 channels. This service also comes with a free cloud DVR and approximately 600 additional free channels to enhance the viewing experience. The pricing structure makes it an attractive option for mobile viewers who want live sports without long-term contracts.

Fubo starts at $63.99 for the first month, increasing to $88.99 afterward, and includes live access to FOX along with over 230 channels. The service supports streaming on smart TVs, mobile devices, and web browsers, ensuring flexible viewing options for fans on the go. A five-day free trial is also available for new subscribers to explore the platform.

YouTube TV presents a robust alternative starting at $99.99 per month, offering over 100 live channels. This subscription bundles Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN Select at no extra cost, providing a comprehensive media package. The inclusion of these streaming giants adds significant value for households seeking a single platform for sports and entertainment.

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Amazon Prime offers another avenue for viewers by bundling Prime Video, Prime Gaming, and Amazon Photos with fast shipping benefits. While not a dedicated live TV service, Prime members can access certain sports content and related NFL programming through the platform. The integration of retail perks with media content creates a compelling value proposition for loyal subscribers.

Past international fixtures have drawn notable celebrity attendees, including content creator Alix Earle and musician mgk. FC Bayern Munich star Harry Kane is also expected to appear in the stands, adding star power to the event. These high-profile guests generate social media buzz and global interest, elevating the event beyond a simple sporting contest.

The convergence of elite athletic competition and major cultural performances creates a multifaceted entertainment product. Fans traveling to Munich will experience a blend of American football tradition and German local culture. The strategic scheduling of performances aims to engage a broader international audience beyond traditional football followers.

Logistical frameworks for the game are designed to maximize global reach through digital streaming and national television rights. The specific timing optimizes viewership potential across time zones, ensuring maximum engagement from key markets. Broadcasters and performers are positioned to deliver a polished spectacle that honors both the sport and the host city.