NFL Monday Night Preview: Top Three Matchups Highlighting Fantasy Stars

A comprehensive guide to dissecting key fantasy players in three critical Monday night matchups, including the high-impact Week 15 Chiefs vs. Patriots showdown.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) during halftime against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium.

| Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images consistently delivers some of the most important games of the NFL season, and this year is no different. We’re highlighting the top three Monday night matchups, including the Week 15 showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots. These games aren’t just big for standings—they’re packed with fantasy-relevant stars at every position, where game script, usage, and big-play potential can swing entire weeks.

Across these matchups, we’ll break down key players from a fantasy perspective, focusing on how quarterbacks, running backs, receivers, and tight ends fit into their roles based on 2025 performance trends and projected 2026 outlooks. The goal is to separate matchup-driven upside from consistent weekly production in some of the most high-impact games of the season





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