NFL Midseason Report: Niners Lead NFC, Bills Face Tough Test

ESPN reporters reset NFL rankings at midseason. The San Francisco 49ers hold the NFC top seed while the Buffalo Bills face a critical schedule stretch against contenders.

The National Football League has reached its midway point, with thirty-two reporters from ESPN conducting a comprehensive midseason reset to evaluate team performance after nine games. The early-season narrative has shifted dramatically from the initial September predictions, as blockbuster trades, significant injuries, and unexpected performances have altered the playoff landscape. While foundational strengths remain, such as the NFC North retaining its status as the strongest division, the top contenders have shown vulnerabilities that demand close scrutiny before the final nine weeks conclude.

Niners Maintain NFC North Lead Status

The San Francisco 49ers currently occupy the driver's seat for the NFC's number one seed, a position that validates their early dominance despite numerous internal challenges. Quarterback Brock Purdy has provided critical stability, starting and finishing all eight games he has played, while leading the league with a quarterback rating of 82.5. This consistency places him firmly in the conversation for the NFL's Most Valuable Player award, a rare feat for a player managing an Achilles tendinitis diagnosis that sidelined him for parts of the season. The team has overcome these health issues to secure victories against three of the last four teams currently projected for the 2025 playoffs, reinforcing their elite standing.

Also read 2026 NFL Midseason Review: Brock Purdy, Trevor Lawrence, Caleb Williams Lead Super Bowl Contenders

Despite this hot start, the organization believes there is room for further improvement, particularly regarding the development of young talent. San Francisco has five starters who are in their first or second season, with additional youngsters playing key roles on both sides of the ball. If these young players continue their current development trajectory, the 49ers could push to another competitive level. However, fantasy football analysts note that Purdy's fantasy output has dipped from an average of 27.0 points per game in the first three contests to 18.1 points per game subsequently, with only one game exceeding twenty fantasy points since then.

Bills Schedule Decides AFC Future

The Buffalo Bills remain the favorites in the AFC, but their season will likely be decided by a grueling schedule stretch running from Thanksgiving Day through Christmas Day. During this period, the team faces five consecutive games against conference contenders, including matchups against Kansas City, at New England, at Green Bay, Chicago, and at Denver. This sequence represents the toughest remaining schedule of the season at the most critical juncture, testing whether the team can maintain its status as the top AFC Super Bowl contender.

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Josh Allen has maintained a league-leading and career-best yards per attempt average of 8.6, even while his best deep threat was sidelined for nearly four games due to injury. The offense, orchestrated by head coach Sean McDermott and coordinator Joe Brady, has scored at rates comparable to some of the greatest offenses in NFL history. However, coordinator Jim Leonhard's defense has struggled with communication issues, particularly in the secondary, which has been described as leaky during the latter part of the season. The team must address these defensive lapses to survive the upcoming gauntlet of high-level opponents.

Bengals Offense Finds Historic Groove

In the NFC, the Cincinnati Bengals have found an offensive rhythm that has propelled them to the third-ranked scoring offense with 2.82 points per drive. Quarterback Joe Burrow has been exceptional, particularly on vertical throws of fifteen air yards or more, where he has posted a ninety-nine point three quarterback rating and an eighteen point one percent completion percentage over expectation. This efficiency is aided by star receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, who both rank among the top five wide receivers in fantasy football output, providing Burrow with reliable targets even against tough defensive coverages.

The Bengals currently rank first in third-down conversion percentage at fifty-three point six percent and allow the fewest drives without a first down at eighteen point three. However, the offense has masked underlying defensive inconsistencies, specifically regarding third-down stops and allowing big rushing plays. The defense currently ranks fifth in red zone efficiency and must continue to force turnovers to compensate for these vulnerabilities. If the Bengals can maintain their offensive torrid pace while stabilizing the defense, they will remain serious threats in the playoff race.

Jaguars Historic Winning Streak

The Jacksonville Jaguars are beating teams at a historic pace, recording four victories by twenty-three or more points, which is the most in franchise history. This achievement places them among only five teams since 1999 to reach four such decisive wins in the first eight games of a season, with three of the previous four teams in that group eventually reaching the Super Bowl. This dominant performance has elevated their status as a sleeper team in the competitive AFC landscape, defying early skepticism about their ability to sustain success.

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Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been instrumental in this turnaround, posting the NFL's lowest off-target percentage at nine point two percent. This figure represents a significant improvement from his previous best of fifteen percent in 2025, indicating a higher level of precision and command in his throwing mechanics. While the wider league continues to watch the NFC North and the battle for the number one seed in the AFC, these midseason developments highlight how quickly fortunes can change with health and execution on both sides of the ball.