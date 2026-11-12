NFL Midseason Awards: Burrow, Love, and Anderson Lead MVP and DPOY Races

Joe Burrow, Jordan Love, and Will Anderson Jr. lead the midseason awards conversations as the 2026 NFL season reaches its halfway mark with unexpected team performances.

The 2026 NFL season has officially reached its midway point, and the league has delivered a narrative far removed from preseason predictions. Entering the campaign, high expectations surrounded the Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Chargers, and Houston Texans. Instead, these franchises have all become disappointments, currently sitting outside the NFL playoff picture.

Unexpected Contenders and Surprising Records

On the flip side, the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns have emerged as pleasant surprises. Analysts initially projected these teams to potentially contend for the number one pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. Now, both clubs own winning records and remain in the postseason hunt through nine weeks. These surprising team performances have directly shaped this year's end-of-season awards races. Several players and coaches who may not have been on the radar before the season began are now emerging as top contenders.

Also read Kalshi NFL MVP Market: Joe Burrow vs Josh Allen

Quarterback Race: Burrow and Love Emerge

Joe Burrow remains the leading candidate for NFL MVP midway through the season. Burrow has been on an absolute tear, accounting for 18 total touchdowns over his past four games. Overall, he has completed 74% of his passes for 2,386 yards, 23 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He leads the NFL in completion percentage and touchdown passes, and is second in passing yards. Burrow previously put up prolific numbers when he led the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns in 2024, but the Bengals failed to make the playoffs. This time around, the Bengals are 6-2, with the chance to take the lead in the AFC North this Sunday.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love has catapulted himself to the top of the MVP list following a specific performance. His magnum opus against the New England Patriots saw Love complete 79.3% of his passes for 372 yards. He accounted for four total touchdowns and finished with a career-high 153.2 passer rating while leading Green Bay to a 45-27 win. He now leads the NFL in passing yards with 2,618. Love is second in passing touchdowns behind only Burrow and Kirk Cousins. He has led the Packers to wins in four of their past five games while the offense averaged 26.6 points per game in that span.

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Offensive Player of the Year Contenders

Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs is a major contender for Offensive Player of the Year. The Lions own one of the NFL's best offenses through the first nine weeks of the season, and much of it relates to Gibbs. The fourth-year running back leads the league in all-purpose yards with 1,132. He also leads in rushing yards per game with 105.9 and total touchdowns with 11, tied with Kenneth Walker III. Gibbs has helped Detroit's offense gain the fourth-most yards per game at 379.8 and the fifth-most points per game at 27.8.

Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba also remains in the Offensive Player of the Year race. Smith-Njigba leads all receivers with 1,036 yards and nine touchdowns. He is no longer on pace to break Calvin Johnson's record-setting 1,964 yards. He is currently on track to fall eight yards short of the record but is still tracking for 1,956 yards. A mark of that volume would certainly be worthy of a second consecutive OPOY trophy. Beyond Gibbs and Smith-Njigba, quarterbacks such as Burrow and Love could contend for the award if they continue putting up prolific numbers and do not win MVP. The OPOY award has turned into the de facto honor for the best nonquarterback, with no signal-caller winning it since Patrick Mahomes in 2018.

Defensive Player of the Year: Will Anderson Jr.

Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. leads the NFL with 9.5 sacks this season and is the favorite for Defensive Player of the Year. Through nine weeks, the 25-year-old leads the NFL in sacks and tackles for loss with 14, tied with Quinnen Williams. He ranks second in pressures with 44 and quick pressures with 19 for a pressure-rate of 17.6%. Anderson has helped the Texans' defense hold opponents to just 19.3 points per game over the past four weeks. This defensive surge has allowed them to win three out of their past four games and find themselves back in contention.

Anderson was the preseason choice for DPOY, and he remains deserving of that award midway through the season. The biggest factor working against Anderson is that the Texans' defense has been a major disappointment this season, even if Anderson is not to blame for those woes. Another player deserving strong consideration for the award is linebacker Fred Warner. The combination of individual statistical dominance and recent defensive improvement keeps Anderson as the primary candidate for the honor.