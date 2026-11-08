Manuel Turizo Halftime Show Adds Star Power to NFL Madrid Game

The 2026 NFL Madrid Game features the Cincinnati Bengals and Atlanta Falcons at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. Manuel Turizo headlines the halftime performance on November 8.

Colombian singer Manuel Turizo has been officially confirmed to headline the halftime performance at the upcoming NFL Madrid Game. The event takes place at the historic Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, marking only the second regular season game in National Football League history played outside of North America. This high-profile musical addition brings significant international attention to the week nine matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Atlanta Falcons.

The contest is scheduled for Sunday, November 8, 2026, with kickoff set for 9:30 a.m. ET. For viewers on the West Coast, this translates to 6:30 a.m. PT, while local Spanish audiences will tune in at 3:30 p.m. CEST. The timing allows for a seamless broadcast schedule that includes the pre-game festivities and the main athletic competition later in the afternoon.

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Manuel Turizo, a Latin Grammy Awards nominee, will take the stage during the halftime break. His performance is expected to begin around 11 a.m. ET, which corresponds to 8 a.m. PT or 5 p.m. CEST. The Colombian artist brings a vibrant Latin music presence to the field, aligning with the growing popularity of reggaeton and Latin pop genres among global sports fans.

Spanish classical guitarist Pablo Sáinz-Villegas is also scheduled to perform the National Anthem of Spain, titled La Marcha Granadera. This traditional musical element complements Turizo's modern pop sound, creating a diverse entertainment lineup. The combination of classical and contemporary performances aims to blend American football traditions with local Spanish culture.

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The Cincinnati Bengals enter the contest with a strong record of five wins and two losses. In contrast, the Atlanta Falcons hold a record of three wins and five losses. The teams will compete for dominance on the field during this crucial week nine matchup. The disparity in their records adds an extra layer of intrigue to the sporting event.

NFL games are renowned for celebrity sightings and high-profile guest appearances. Spanish artists and public figures are anticipated to attend the Madrid event. Recording artists Bizarrap and Daddy Yankee are among the notable guests expected to be present. Their attendance highlights the intersection of music and sports in this international showcase.

Former Real Madrid goalie Iker Casillas is also likely to be present at the stadium. Madrid Mayor José Luis Martínez Almeida will attend the proceedings, underscoring the political and cultural significance of the game. These figures represent the broader impact of the NFL's expansion into European markets.

Viewers without traditional cable subscriptions have several streaming options available. Fubo TV offers live TV and local channels for $64.99 the first month. The price rises to $94.99 per month thereafter. It includes a free trial and access to ESPN Unlimited for additional content.

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Hulu + Live TV offers the Blue plan for $54.99 monthly. This plan includes over 40 channels and a cloud DVR service. YouTube TV is available for $63.99 for the first month. It provides over 230 channels across various devices for flexible viewing.

Verizon Fios TV starts at $99.99 per month for over 100 channels. Each plan comes with Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN Select at no additional cost. These alternatives provide robust access to the broadcast for cord-cutters.

ESPN+ serves as the official streaming platform for NFL Network content. A monthly subscription costs $31.99 for instant access. Fans can save approximately 17 percent by buying an annual plan. The yearly subscription is priced at $319.99.

It includes all ESPN networks such as ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes. The package also covers CW Sports for additional live games. Sports enthusiasts can watch the NFL Madrid Game through these digital services. The broadcast ensures wide accessibility for global audiences.