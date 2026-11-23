Former Denver Broncos star Tom Jackson has died at age 71. Coach Colton McKivitz also suffered a severe ankle injury in Mexico City during Sunday Night Football.

Former Denver Broncos defensive end and ESPN analyst Tom Jackson has passed away at the age of 71. The news was confirmed by his broadcast partner Bob Berman, who announced the death live on air on Sunday, noting that he had spoken with Jackson at length on Tuesday, November 17. This tragic development marks the end of a remarkable career that spanned professional football and sports broadcasting.

Jackson Health And Final Plans

Details regarding the circumstances surrounding his death reveal that Jackson had been contemplating surgical intervention prior to his passing on Friday, November 20. His colleague Swenson reported speaking with him shortly before the incident, noting that Jackson was undecided about undergoing a back operation. Jackson eventually indicated he would proceed with the surgery, citing issues with his leg as a contributing factor to the decision.

Also read Tom Jackson, ESPN NFL Analyst and Broncos Legend, Dies at 75

Swenson attempted to maintain contact with the former athlete through text messages on Thursday and Friday but received no response in the days leading up to his death. The sudden silence from Jackson left his professional circle stunned and searching for answers. It was only after the news broke on Sunday, November 22, that the tragic outcome of these health concerns became publicly known.

Mckivitz Suffers Severe Ankle Injury

In a separate high-profile sports update, the San Francisco 49ers addressed the condition of offensive lineman Colton McKivitz following a severe injury during Sunday Night Football. McKivitz was carted off the field in Mexico City after sustaining a gruesome ankle injury during the team's game against the Minnesota Vikings. The incident occurred despite the 49ers securing a decisive 35-10 victory on the day of the game.

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Head coach Kyle Shanahan provided an initial assessment of the injury immediately after the match concluded. Shanahan stated that medical staff believed the injury involved a broken and dislocated ankle. This update serves as the latest in a series of significant physical setbacks for the 49ers' offensive line as they navigate their season.

Jacksons Legacy And Broadcasting Career

Tom Jackson was a foundational member of the Denver Broncos' legendary Orange Crush defense. He played all fourteen of his NFL seasons with the franchise, retiring at the conclusion of the 1987 season. During his time on the field, Jackson was instrumental in leading Denver to Super Bowl appearances in 1978 and 1987, establishing himself as one of the most dominant defensive players of his era.

His individual accolades include being named a First-Team All-Pro in 1977. Additionally, he was selected as a three-time Pro Bowler in consecutive seasons from 1977 to 1979. These honors cemented his status as an elite athlete long before he transitioned into the media landscape. His performance on the gridiron set the stage for a second act that would reach millions of viewers.

Berman Tributes His Broadcast Partner

Bob Berman, now 71, served as Jackson's broadcast partner and friend for decades. Berman described their work together as a labor of love for the entire production team. He emphasized that they always hoped viewers enjoyed the shows as much as the crew enjoyed creating them. This sentiment reflects the deep personal connection Berman felt toward his colleague and the audience they served together.

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Reflecting on Jackson's character, Berman noted that he was much more than an accomplished NFL analyst. He described Jackson as kind, thoughtful, loyal, and engaging. Berman recalled Jackson's frequent and unmistakable laughter, summing up his personality with the lyric sunshine on a cloudy day. This tribute highlights the warm and positive influence Jackson had on his colleagues and fans alike.