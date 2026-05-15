NFL Legend Deion Sanders Discusses Son Shedeur's Pre-Draft and Rookie Season Struggles

NFL legend Deion Sanders shared his thoughts on his son Shedeur's pre-draft process and rookie season in Cleveland, expressing frustration over how his son was covered during his first year with the Browns. Now with new head coach Todd Monken at the helm, Shedeur is battling for the starter job with Deshaun Watson.

NFL legend Deion Sanders lamented what his son, Shedeur , had to go through during his pre-draft process and during his rookie season in Cleveland. He described the pre-draft discourse as 'some ignorant things came out about him' and that they were 'a lie.

' Deion also expressed frustration over how his son was covered during his first year with the Browns. Now with new head coach Todd Monken at the helm, Shedeur is battling for the starter job with Deshaun Watson. Shedeur said, 'They’re going to understand and embrace you just as a person’





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NFL Deion Sanders Shedeur Pre-Draft Process Rookie Season Frustration Coverage Todd Monken Deshaun Watson

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